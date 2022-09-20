UVA Culpeper Medical Center updating signs around Sunset Lane campus

Nearly a year after the name change was made official, UVA Culpeper Medical Center is seeking town approval to update more than 90 signs around its 16-acre campus on and around Sunset Lane to reflect the new name.

The request is in conjunction with the rebranding last October from Novant Health UVA to UVA Health. UVA Haymarket and UVA Prince William hospitals, also formerly part of Novant Health, were similarly renamed to align with UVA Health, sole owner since July 1, 2021.

The Town of Culpeper Planning Commission at its meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday will consider the conditional use permit request for a comprehensive plan on the Culpeper hospital campus. The meeting will be held in the economic development center, 803 S. Main St.

The local medical campus comprises multiple parcels, including the hospital as well as surrounding associated uses such as women’s services, eye care, family services, and surgery. Some of the signs to be replaced are nonconforming with current town sign regulations and the applicant is requesting a specific plan for the number, size, and location of signs to be applied to the campus, according to a town report.

Six signs will be internally illuminated—five located along or within the campus and one sign off-site at the intersection of Madison Road and Laurel Street.

Complete Signs Inc., of Bristow, applied for the sign project on behalf of the property owner, listed in the CUP application as Culpeper Memorial Hospital, Inc., the name of the hospital when it was opened in 1960.