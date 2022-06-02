UVA Health part of new study on traumatic brain injury effects on military members

The U.S. Department of Defense has granted $8 million for researchers to explore how to better prevent traumatic brain injury, TBI, in military personnel exposed to blast shock waves, according to a May 26 release from UVA Health.

The team from U.S. Naval Medical Research Center, UVA Health, Johns Hopkins University and University of Utah will examine the role of brain inflammation in traumatic brain injury following blast exposures.

The team will seek to understand the role of brain inflammation in TBI as well as how prior blast exposure affects brain inflammation. The goal is identify potential treatment options and ways to block brain inflammation and TBI, the release stated.

“This effort is the culmination of several years of intense research by members of this collaborative team to understand the risks from repetitive blast exposures over a military career,” said program lead Capt. Stephen Ahlers, retired, PhD, of the U.S. Naval Medical Research Center in a statement.

The grant will extend recent work implicating neuro-inflammation in the brain that may underlie physiological changes resulting from blast exposure, he said.

The efforts could develop new treatments for blast exposure and have implications for other conditions such as long COVID that may involve brain inflammation, Ahlers said.

While the brain’s immune system is vital to brain health, it can also become active in ways that damage the brain, the release stated. Through brain imaging and blood sampling from service members repeatedly exposed to blasts, researchers will seek to better understand how the immune system may be contributing to brain inflammation and TBI.

"I am excited to be part of this team effort to develop the knowledge needed to protect the brains of service members against the effects of repeated low-level blast exposures," said James Stone, MD, PhD, a University of Virginia School of Medicine radiologist.

While most service members recover from TBI within weeks, about a third have long-term symptoms. Another project component will identify inflammatory markers in the brain that are connected to longer recovery periods. This could help identify service members at higher risk for poor outcomes after a brain injury as well as identify potential treatments.

“Our new laboratory methods related to brain-derived exosomes provide a unique opportunity to understand pathological changes that may relate to the chronic symptoms observed in military personnel and veterans. Combining this with the novel imaging methods will greatly advance our understanding of blast exposures,” said Jessica Gill, PhD, RN, Johns Hopkins Nursing School.

Researchers will also use brain imaging and blood sampling from veterans diagnosed with chronic TBI to determine whether their brain’s immune system has been activated on a long-term basis by repeated blast exposures and how the immune system may be affecting their brain function.

The project’s final component will examine whether one of the brain’s main inflammatory responses, TNF-alpha, could be a useful target for treatments or preventive measures to protect against brain diseases in service members repeatedly exposed to low-level blasts, according to the release

“This work could translate into effective treatments for service members and law-enforcement personnel who sustain TBI following blast,” said Dr. Rania Abutarboush, PhD, a neuroscientist at the Naval Medical Research Center.

Findings could also help with the search for treatments for other brain diseases where the immune system is involved, such as Alzheimer’s disease, the doctor said.