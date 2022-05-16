UVA study: postpartum depression worsened among women 1st year of pandemic

Postpartum depression symptoms increased among U.S. women during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, a recent UVA Health study revealed.

National rates of postpartum depression increased from 6.5% to 6.9% in that time.

States with a greater increase in postpartum depression symptoms tended to have fewer deaths from COVID and lower unemployment rates among women, according to researchers from University of Virginia School of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University and Flo Health.

“Rates of postpartum depression symptoms have clearly been impacted by the pandemic,” said Jennifer L. Payne, MD, the study’s senior author and director of the Reproductive Psychiatry Research Program at the UVA School of Medicine. “Nationwide, the rates of postpartum depression symptoms increased during the pandemic and continued to rise as the pandemic extended.”

Researchers analyzed more than 278,000 responses January 2018-March 2021 to a post-pregnancy survey on Flo, an app which helps women track their menstrual cycle, their mood or physical symptoms during and after pregnancy. That data was then synced with U.S. government data on COVID-19 cases and deaths March 2020-March 2021, along with U.S. government unemployment data.

Nationally, rates of postpartum depression symptoms steadily increased during the pandemic’s first year, reaching a high of 7.7% December 2020-March 2021, researchers reported.

Among the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, 36 showed an increase in postpartum depression symptoms across the first year of the pandemic, seven saw a decrease and eight no change. One possible explanation why states less affected by the pandemic saw larger increases in postpartum depression is women in those states had less access to support systems. Previous research has shown access to their supports systems protects women from developing these symptoms.

“Because postpartum depression not only has deleterious effects on the mother but also on the child, it’s important that we identify risk factors as well as protective factors.” Payne said. “The pandemic clearly increased the risk for postpartum depression symptoms.”

Findings were published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research by the research team of Mira A. Bajaj, Rodion Salimgaraev, Liudmila Zhaunova and Payne.