VA Dental Association: Have mouth pain? See a dentist, don't go to ER

As the latest COVID-19 surge continues to strain emergency rooms, and with Governor Northam’s emergency order to expand hospital capacity in Virginia, leaders from the Virginia Dental Association are urging patients go to the dentist for pressing oral care needs, according to a release Wednesday.

Association member Dr. Omar Abubaker, chair of the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at the VCU School of Dentistry released a statement as COVID-19 hospitalizations reached an all-time single-day high last Friday:

“If you are experiencing mouth or jaw pain, call a dentist before going to overcrowded emergency rooms. Seeking care first from a dentist will allow most patients to have the root cause of their issue addressed more quickly, while helping to relieve Virginia’s strained hospital system due to the latest COVID-19 surge. Many dentists can fit patients in immediately to help alleviate pain,” Abubaker said.

A Health Policy Institute study found up to 78 percent of dental-related emergency room visits nationwide could be diverted to a dentist office or other healthcare setting, according to the release. A new adult Medicaid benefit effective July 1 provides more Virginians than ever with access to oral healthcare.

Find a dentist at vadental.org/for-our-patients/find-a-dentist