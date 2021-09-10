Vaccination clinic Sept. 16 at Rappahannock Elementary School

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District is hosting a flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16 at Rappahannock Elementary School.
“Getting a flu vaccine is the single best way to protect against the flu, and is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said RRHD Acting Health Director Colin Green. M.D., MPH.
“Additional ways to prevent the flu are washing your hands frequently, covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, and staying home if you do get sick, so you don’t spread the illness to others.”
This one-time clinic at 34 Schoolhouse Lane will offer the flu vaccine to anyone aged 3 and older and the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 12 and older. Both vaccines can be given on the same day.
No appointments are needed and walk-ups are welcomed. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18.
Both the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine are offered at no cost to the patient. However, if you have insurance please bring a card.
Since recently opening for the new academic year, Rappahannock Elementary, the county's sole primary school for grades K-7, has had to close due to COVID-19 outbreaks.
Many other schools in the area and nationwide have experienced the same thing and have closed as well as quarantining multiple students potentially exposed in close contact to children testing positive for the virus.
Any individual who is sick or under isolation or quarantine must wait until after the isolation or quarantine period to receive the vaccine.
New CDC guidelines recommend continuing to wear a mask correctly, stay at least six feet from others outside of your household, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, and wash your hands often, according to the local health district under Virginia Dept. of Health.
See vaccines.gov or text a zip code to 438829 to find a COVID vaccination site nearby.