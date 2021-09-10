 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vaccination clinic Sept. 16 at Rappahannock Elementary School
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Vaccination clinic Sept. 16 at Rappahannock Elementary School

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Vaccines
VIRGINIA DEPT OF HEALTH

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District is hosting a flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16 at Rappahannock Elementary School.

“Getting a flu vaccine is the single best way to protect against the flu, and is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said RRHD Acting Health Director Colin Green. M.D., MPH.

“Additional ways to prevent the flu are washing your hands frequently, covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, and staying home if you do get sick, so you don’t spread the illness to others.”

This one-time clinic at 34 Schoolhouse Lane will offer the flu vaccine to anyone aged 3 and older and the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 12 and older. Both vaccines can be given on the same day.

No appointments are needed and walk-ups are welcomed. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Both the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine are offered at no cost to the patient. However, if you have insurance please bring a card.

Since recently opening for the new academic year, Rappahannock Elementary, the county's sole primary school for grades K-7, has had to close due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Many other schools in the area and nationwide have experienced the same thing and have closed as well as quarantining multiple students potentially exposed in close contact to children testing positive for the virus.

Any individual who is sick or under isolation or quarantine must wait until after the isolation or quarantine period to receive the vaccine.

New CDC guidelines recommend continuing to wear a mask correctly, stay at least six feet from others outside of your household, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, and wash your hands often, according to the local health district under Virginia Dept. of Health.

See vaccines.gov or text a zip code to 438829 to find a COVID vaccination site nearby.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Vaccination status: Making family gatherings complicated

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Health

KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: The Future of Public Health

The covid pandemic has spotlighted the often-unseen role of public health in Americans’ daily lives. And the picture has not all been pretty. What is public health and why is it so important — and controversial? Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, explains the basics. Then, Joanne Kenen of Politico and Lauren Weber of KHN join KHN’s Julie Rovner to discuss what could happen next.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News