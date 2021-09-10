Vaccination clinic Sept. 16 at Rappahannock Elementary School

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District is hosting a flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16 at Rappahannock Elementary School.

“Getting a flu vaccine is the single best way to protect against the flu, and is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said RRHD Acting Health Director Colin Green. M.D., MPH.

“Additional ways to prevent the flu are washing your hands frequently, covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, and staying home if you do get sick, so you don’t spread the illness to others.”

This one-time clinic at 34 Schoolhouse Lane will offer the flu vaccine to anyone aged 3 and older and the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 12 and older. Both vaccines can be given on the same day.

No appointments are needed and walk-ups are welcomed. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18.

Both the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine are offered at no cost to the patient. However, if you have insurance please bring a card.

Since recently opening for the new academic year, Rappahannock Elementary, the county's sole primary school for grades K-7, has had to close due to COVID-19 outbreaks.