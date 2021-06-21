Virginia reaches 70% mark for adult COVID vaccine, Culpeper area average 58%

“A statewide effort has brought us to this point, with strong partnerships in our communities, health systems, the private sector, and across all levels of government. Even as we celebrate this tremendous achievement, we will continue working together to vaccinate everyone who is eligible so our Commonwealth so can keep moving forward.”

Virginia continues to see a significant decline in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. New daily cases exceeded a seven-day moving average of 5,900 in early January and dropped under 250 by June 1, according to the governor’s office.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 peaked in early January with a seven-day moving average above 2,600 and had decreased to nearly 500 by June 1.

Deaths from COVID-19 reached a seven-day moving average of 83 in mid-January and fell below seven patients by June 1.

In Culpeper, the seven-day average of new cases in early June was one; there was a sudden spike on May 26 with 24 new cases reported in that single day. In the past week, 6 new cases of the virus were reported in Culpeper, according to VDH, and two new hospitalizations. In the five counties, VDH reports 191 have died from COVID-19 since March of 2020.