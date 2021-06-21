Virginia reaches 70% mark for adult COVID vaccine, Culpeper area average 58%

As of Monday, 70 percent of Virginia adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC. That number is lower locally.
Virginia is the 16th state in the nation to meet the 70 percent goal by July 4 set by President Joe Biden in early May, according to a news release from Gov. Ralph Northam.
In the five-county region of Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock, an average of 58 percent of adults had received one shot as of Monday, according to VDH data not including federal doses.
Rappahannock led with 63 percent of adults receiving at least one shot followed by Culpeper with 60 percent, Madison 59 percent, Orange 57 percent with one dose of vaccine and Fauquier 53 percent.
A release Monday from Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District stated 84% of those 65 and older in the five counties had received one vaccine and 61% of those older than 18.
RRHD will close the doors this week, June 24, on its massive vaccination clinic at Germanna Community College in Culpeper after administering than 51,000 doses of COVID vaccine in the last six months. Medical Reserve Corps volunteers gave more than 7,500 hours of time in support of operations.
“This does not mean that we no longer need to vaccinate our community,” said Dr. Colin Greene, acting health director in a statement Monday. “We aren’t seeing the numbers we once did at the Germanna site, and are shifting our strategy to mobile outreach events. We will be taking vaccine to where our residents live, work, play and pray.”
More than 8.8 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of June 21. More than 4.2 million individuals, or 60.3 percent of the population 18 and older, are fully vaccinated, according to the governor.
District-wide, an estimated 165,000 vaccinations have been administered since the rollout in December of 2020.
Around 50 percent of local adults were fully vaccinated as of Monday. Rappahannock again led with 54 percent of adults completely vaccinated followed by Culpeper and Madison tied with 53 percent, Orange 51 percent and Fauquier 47 percent fully vaccinated.
“Some people are asking, ‘why should I get vaccinated now? The case numbers are going down; it’s summer," Greene said. “People are still getting sick, and people are still dying.
"The cases and deaths across the country are among those that are not vaccinated. In the fall, when everybody gets back together, the virus may pop up, and we have to think about variants. We encourage everyone to get their COVID-19 vaccination.”
Northam and public health officials celebrated the state’s 70 percent milestone Monday at Hope Pharmacy, a minority and woman-owned pharmacy in Richmond.
“Virginia has reached a significant milestone in the fight against COVID-19,” said Northam. “Thanks to the millions of Virginians who have rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated, the virus is in retreat, our economy is growing, and we are closer to putting this pandemic behind us.
“A statewide effort has brought us to this point, with strong partnerships in our communities, health systems, the private sector, and across all levels of government. Even as we celebrate this tremendous achievement, we will continue working together to vaccinate everyone who is eligible so our Commonwealth so can keep moving forward.”
Virginia continues to see a significant decline in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. New daily cases exceeded a seven-day moving average of 5,900 in early January and dropped under 250 by June 1, according to the governor’s office.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 peaked in early January with a seven-day moving average above 2,600 and had decreased to nearly 500 by June 1.
Deaths from COVID-19 reached a seven-day moving average of 83 in mid-January and fell below seven patients by June 1.
In Culpeper, the seven-day average of new cases in early June was one; there was a sudden spike on May 26 with 24 new cases reported in that single day. In the past week, 6 new cases of the virus were reported in Culpeper, according to VDH, and two new hospitalizations. In the five counties, VDH reports 191 have died from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
Federal approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 15 has made more than 400,000 additional Virginians eligible to get vaccinated, and about 30 percent of individuals in that age group have received the vaccine so far, the governor’s office release stated. VDH will continue working with school districts to make the vaccine available to students.
“Virginia’s remarkable progress is a testament to the commitment, coordination, and leadership of our local health districts, community-based organizations, faith leaders, National Guard members, and so many others,” said Virginia Vaccination Coordinator Dr. Danny TK Avula. “While there is still work to do in addressing vaccine hesitancy, I remain confident that we can keep this momentum going and defeat this virus.”
Local residents can walk-in to receive COVID-19 vaccines as follows:
• Culpeper Health Department—8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m., second and fourth Friday of each month at 650 Laurel St.
• Fauquier Health Department—8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m., first and third Friday of each month at 330 Hospital Drive in Warrenton.
• Madison Health Department—8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays at 1480 N. Madison St. Suite A
• Orange Health Department—8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays at 450 N. Madison Rd.
• Rappahannock Health Department—8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m., first and third Friday of each month at 338A Gay St. in Washington, Virginia.
(540) 825-4315