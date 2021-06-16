Walk in, get a COVID vaccine at any Culpeper area health dept.

Since March of 2020, VDH has reported 528 hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the five-county area and 191 deaths. New cases are at their lowest.

Last week, in another sign the pandemic is ending, Culpeper County Emergency Services Director Bill Ooten issued his final daily COVID-19 situation report.

"I am very pleased to report that we have for some time now consistently been seeing a very positive trend in terms of the declining numbers of newly identified cases of the COVID-19 virus both here in Culpeper County and also throughout the entire health district. The vaccinations continue and have now become even more readily available via a number of locations," he said.

"We have been providing updated case numbers, additional COVID-19 data, statistics , public health recommendations and guidance as well as reporting on our state and local response efforts to this group now since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was detected in our health district. While we will definitely continue to keep everyone informed and up to date on any significant changes that may arise, this will be the last weekly data update that we will be pushing out."

