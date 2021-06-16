Walk in, get a COVID vaccine at any Culpeper area health dept.

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District is now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines in the Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock health departments.
Residents may walk-in (no appointment necessary) to receive COVID-19 vaccines on the following dates:
*Culpeper Health Department — 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of each month at 650 Laurel St.
*Fauquier Health Department — 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. on the first and third Friday of each month at 330 Hospital Drive in Warrenton.
*Madison Health Department — 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. every Wednesday at 1480 N. Madison St. Suite A
*Orange Health Department — 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. every Wednesday at 450 N. Madison Rd.
*Rappahannock Health Department — 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. the first and third Friday of each month at 338A Gay St. in Washington, Virginia. See vdh.virginia.gov/rappahannock-rapidan/.
As of June 16, 59 percent of Culpeper adults had received at least one dose of the novel coronavirus vaccine, according to VDH, with 44,274 doses administered here since rollout began in December 2020.
Since March of 2020, VDH has reported 528 hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the five-county area and 191 deaths. New cases are at their lowest.
Last week, in another sign the pandemic is ending, Culpeper County Emergency Services Director Bill Ooten issued his final daily COVID-19 situation report.
"I am very pleased to report that we have for some time now consistently been seeing a very positive trend in terms of the declining numbers of newly identified cases of the COVID-19 virus both here in Culpeper County and also throughout the entire health district. The vaccinations continue and have now become even more readily available via a number of locations," he said.
"We have been providing updated case numbers, additional COVID-19 data, statistics , public health recommendations and guidance as well as reporting on our state and local response efforts to this group now since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was detected in our health district. While we will definitely continue to keep everyone informed and up to date on any significant changes that may arise, this will be the last weekly data update that we will be pushing out."
