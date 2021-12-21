What to know about COVID, vaccines and holiday gatherings

As COVID-19 and its variants are spread with high community transmission and local elders continue to die from the contagious virus, Culpeper-area officials urge some best practices for holiday gatherings.
“If you are a small group and everyone is vaccinated, then go and enjoy,” April Achter, MPH, population health coordinator of Rappahannock-Rapidan Health, said Tuesday in a phone conversation with the Culpeper Star-Exponent.
But public-health measures should apply is people attend a large “mixed” gathering where others’ vaccination status is unknown, Achter said.
“Based on current disease transmission, you might want to skip it, wear a mask, distance indoors, ventilated spaces, choose outdoors whenever weather permits,” she said. “If you’re sick, stay home and get a test … the elderly are at the highest risk for how close we are for how long.”
Testing sites by ZIP code can be found at rrhd.org, and are available at local doctors’ offices, for free through public libraries in Fauquier and Orange, and via the health district at a clinic to be scheduled at the start of 2022, with dates to be announced. The regional district serves Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.
People who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine after potential exposure to the novel coronavirus during holiday gatherings, Achter said.
The nonvaccinated should quarantine for 14 days from exposure or can test between days 5-7 and opt out of quarantine on day 8 if they have a negative test result, according to the public health professional.
The risk of fully vaccinated individuals 50 and younger getting sick or dying from COVID-19 is almost zero, Achter said.
“Patients who are getting severely sick remain the unvaccinated,” she said.
Achter encouraged continued mask-wearing indoors, saying the region is seeing increases in not just COVID cases, but flu cases, too, in the week before Christmas.
Masks are an extra level of protection, like putting on a hat and gloves in the cold, she said.
“The best real-world evidence shows that masks are effective” in reducing disease transmission, Achter said.
There was no flu in the region last year at this time, but it has returned, as the COVID-19 pandemic nears the start of its second year.
The health district encourages people to get the flu shot, and get medical information, including on the COVID vaccine, from reliable sources—a primary-care doctor, pediatrician or public health providers.
Social media, TV doctors and radio experts are not reliable sources, Achter said.
“You don’t ask your cardiologist about the bunion on your foot,” she said. “We want folks to talk to those well-versed in immunization … every medical decision is a very personal decision between the patient and their provider.”
Most area providers are recommending the COVID vaccine, as well as offering it, Achter said. Weekly clinics are happening at Reva Volunteer Fire Department in Culpeper County. Shots are also available at pharmacies.
Addressing a conspiracy-theory myth that vaccines have been linked to autism in children, the population health coordinator said there is no evidence to support the claim, which was based on an earlier erroneous study since redacted from a medical journal.
But it lit a fire that has contributed to a pandemic of misinformation, she said.
“Vaccines are safe and effective,” Achter said, noting that COVID vaccinations have been administered under the most intense safety monitoring in history.
On Monday morning, people waited in line at the Reva VFD clinic for the earliest appointments after one public-health nurse was out sick. Another public-health nurse efficiently and kindly administered booster doses of Moderna, as well as Pfizer doses, for ages 5-11 to families, including children and adults.
Everyone appeared to wait patiently as another nurse arrived and health-district support staff kept the process flowing.
“That’s really exciting to hear,” Achter said of the line of people seeking vaccines. “Our booster rollout was a little slow, people watching the news, concerns about Omicron how it might evade immunity.”
Otherwise, health-district vaccine efforts are going well, she said, addressing concerns about vaccine availability at some primary-care providers who only offer certain vaccines for certain ages on certain days.
In one local case, an 11-year-old could not get an initial dose of the COVID vaccine at her well-child visit due to smaller doses only being mixed on certain days by family-practice staff.
Achter said that is an issue. She said one vaccine is temperamental and must be used within six hours of opening or be thrown away. Medical offices are trying to avoid waste, but unavailability can make it challenging from a parent and patient perspective, Achter said.
Overall, the health district is lagging a little behind the state for vaccination rates, at 74 percent of adults having received at least one dose. Aged 65 and older, the rate is 91 percent with at least one dose, though for ages 5-17, the vaccination rate for one dose dips to only 36 percent, Achter said.
“Parents are slow to adopt it,” she said.
The health-district clinic at Reva VFD will remain open so long as there is a need, Achter said. She noted that demand fluctuates based on the day. The site will close for the holidays closed Dec. 27-Dec. 31 and will reopen Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. For available days and times, call 540-308-6072.
“Our crew over there is working really hard to meet the need,” she said. “These are dedicated public nurses.”
540/825-4315