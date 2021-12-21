What to know about COVID, vaccines and holiday gatherings

Everyone appeared to wait patiently as another nurse arrived and health-district support staff kept the process flowing.

“That’s really exciting to hear,” Achter said of the line of people seeking vaccines. “Our booster rollout was a little slow, people watching the news, concerns about Omicron how it might evade immunity.”

Otherwise, health-district vaccine efforts are going well, she said, addressing concerns about vaccine availability at some primary-care providers who only offer certain vaccines for certain ages on certain days.

In one local case, an 11-year-old could not get an initial dose of the COVID vaccine at her well-child visit due to smaller doses only being mixed on certain days by family-practice staff.

Achter said that is an issue. She said one vaccine is temperamental and must be used within six hours of opening or be thrown away. Medical offices are trying to avoid waste, but unavailability can make it challenging from a parent and patient perspective, Achter said.