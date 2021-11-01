World surpasses 5 million COVID deaths as fatal cases continue in Culpeper area

As global deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 5 million on Monday according to data released from Johns Hopkins University, local deaths from the virus continued on a smaller scale.

The novel coronavirus claimed a second youth from Culpeper area, according to new data from Virginia Dept. of Health.

In the past two weeks in the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 16 new COVID-19 deaths were reported. Culpeper added five fatal cases and Orange County seven more. The deaths were predominantly citizens in their 70s and 80s or older.

Another youth death was listed from COVID in this area, for a total of one each in the 0-9 and 10-19 age range. RRHD Population Health Coordinator April Achter said they were heartbroken by the loss of a local child to the illness, saying only health district and age category are released.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In total, 255 people have died from the virus in the five counties as of Monday, 19 months into the pandemic, according to VDH data.

At least 80 locals have been hospitalized in recent weeks with the contagious respiratory ailment, and hundreds of new cases recorded, though on a downward trend.