World surpasses 5 million COVID deaths as fatal cases continue in Culpeper area

As global deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 5 million on Monday according to data released from Johns Hopkins University, local deaths from the virus continued on a smaller scale.
The novel coronavirus claimed a second youth from Culpeper area, according to new data from Virginia Dept. of Health.
In the past two weeks in the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, 16 new COVID-19 deaths were reported. Culpeper added five fatal cases and Orange County seven more. The deaths were predominantly citizens in their 70s and 80s or older.
Another youth death was listed from COVID in this area, for a total of one each in the 0-9 and 10-19 age range. RRHD Population Health Coordinator April Achter said they were heartbroken by the loss of a local child to the illness, saying only health district and age category are released.
In total, 255 people have died from the virus in the five counties as of Monday, 19 months into the pandemic, according to VDH data.
At least 80 locals have been hospitalized in recent weeks with the contagious respiratory ailment, and hundreds of new cases recorded, though on a downward trend.
Of novel coronavirus hospitalizations in the Culpeper area, 15 were children-seven aged 0-9 and eight aged 10-19. Across the country, Achter said more children were hospitalized with COVID-19 during Delta, but this was due to larger numbers of children being sick rather than an increase in severity of the illness.
Worldwide, the U.S. leads in the number of confirmed deaths from the virus with more than 745,800 people dead from COVID-19 as of Monday, according to Johns Hopkins.
Brazil (with more than 607,000 deaths) and India (with more than 450,000 deaths) follow the U.S. in the number of lives lost since the start of the pandemic.
