WVa. prosecutors: drug companies downplayed risks of opioids

CHARLESTON, W.Va.—Lawyers for the state of West Virginia concluded the first week of a trial against three major opioid makers Friday by outlining how pharmaceutical companies rebranded the highly addictive drugs decades ago to expand their prescriber base while downplaying the risks.

The bench trial began Monday in the state's case against Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc., AbbVie Inc.’s Allergan and their family of companies.

State lawyers spent hours on Friday questioning Matthew Perri, a pharmaceutical marketing expert who said he had “painstakingly” reviewed thousands of pages of marketing materials from the companies.

Much of the early testimony on Friday focused on materials produced by Cephalon Inc., a company bought by Teva, to sell fentanyl-based medications Actiq and Fentora.

Perri described a “paradigm shift” from the late 1990s to early 2000s in which the companies transitioned from marketing opioids as drugs designed for terminal cancer patients to drugs designed to treat long-term pain.

Materials used by sales representatives to market the drugs downplayed or failed to mention the risks of addiction associated with opioid use, Perri testified. Instead, marketing described drugs as “safe and highly effective” at controlling pain and “improving functionality and quality of life” for patients.

“It took down the barriers that were there, and effectively lowered the bar" for the prescription of opioid medications, he said. “Opioids could be prescribed sooner in the treatment process, with less worry."

One 2010 training manual used by sales representatives marketing the morphine drug Kadian repeatedly minimized the risk of addiction among users. Allergan owns the rights to Kadian.

“Despite the continued unscientific beliefs of some clinicians, there is no evidence that simply taking opioids for a period of time will cause substance abuse or addiction," the document reads.

The report says “it appears likely” that most patients who abuse opioids from pain management practices had an “abuse problem” beforehand.

“This topic is so important and so much misinformation exists,” it reads.

The bench trial is expected to last up to two months.