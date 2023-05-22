The PATH Foundation based in Warrenton is partnering with the Mental Health Association of Fauquier County to encourage participation in Youth Mental Health First Aid training, including at two upcoming sessions in Culpeper.

Nonprofit organizations with staff and community volunteers completing the training will be acknowledged with a donation provided by the PATH Foundation, according to a recent release.

Youth Mental Health First Aid is designed to teach parents, family members, caregivers, school staff, neighbors, health and human services workers, law enforcement and other caring citizens to recognize signs and help and help adolescents (ages 12-18) experiencing a mental health concern or substance use challenge in non-crisis and crisis situations, the release stated.

The course introduces common mental health challenges for youth, reviews typical adolescent development, and teaches a 5-step action plan for how to help young people in both crisis and non-crisis situations. Topics covered include anxiety, depression, substance use, disorders in which psychosis may occur, disruptive behavior disorders (including AD/HD), and eating disorders.

The Mental Health Association of Fauquier County will host upcoming trainings from noon to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 4 and from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21 at Culpeper Baptist Church, located at 318 S. West St.

Register for the free training at bit.ly/YouthMHFAJune

For Culpeper, Fauquier, and Rappahannock nonprofits, government entities and faith communities that complete the training, PATH will contribute $4,000 to groups with 10 or more staff or volunteers trained; $2,000 to groups with 5-9 staff or volunteers trained and $800 to groups with 2-4 staff or volunteers trained. Additional trainings will be added as demand requires.

For information, contact PATH Foundation Program Officer David Shang at dshang@pathforyou.org.