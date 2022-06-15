Help wanted: Gordonsville public pool can't open due to lifeguard shortage

The only public pool in four counties remains closed due to a lifeguard shortage impacting water spots nationwide.

Officials in the Town of Gordonsville are taking measures to recruit staff at Dix Memorial Pool, located just off Main Street in the small-town in southern Orange County.

For qualified applicants, the town will “work with you” to cover the cost for American Red Cross Lifeguard Training, according to Gordonsville Mayor Bob Coiner. A two-day certification class will be held 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 27 and 28 at Orange Country Town Pool, off of Route 20. The minimum age is 15.

“We are also working to raise lifeguard pay—talk to us!” the mayor posted Wednesday on Friends of Gordonsville Facebook page.

“Your community needs you. Help us open the pool so our children will have the same wonderful memories you had.”

The modest, but nonetheless cooling-off pool in Gordonsville is a relic many in the small community, and from beyond have grown to love. A few bucks allows admission for a daily pass. The last summer Dix Memorial Pool was open was 2019.

The pandemic shuttered it in ensuing years along with the inability to find lifeguards, Coiner said in follow-up correspondence with the Star-Exponent.

“Anyone attending council meetings knows the angst I've been in trying to work through COVID and having zero applicants for lifeguard—zero,” he said. “We run the pool for Central Virginia, but Gordonsville pays for it, although normally less than 50 percent of guests are Gordonsville residents.”

It is the sole public pool in Orange County, a remnant of a segregated Gordonsville, when two community pools existed.

Not offering public pools for its citizens are Culpeper, Madison and Rappahannock counties. There are various private pools in the region, but with expensive membership fees.

Culpeper politicians, around election time, always promise to invest in a public pool for its citizens. So far, it hasn’t happened.

Culpeper native Mayor Frank Reaves Jr., confronted with the stagnant issue at CulpeperFest, responded, “It’s going to take time.”

He proposed last year that the town build a public pool on its under-development property behind the Depot, across the tracks. But that idea was recently officially removed from the redevelopment plan after complaints about the location being unsuitable, due to its proximity to the National Cemetery.

A Gordonsville native long involved in making his town better, Coiner said he has worked hard for 20 years trying to get a new pool to replace Dix Memorial Pool. He can remember when it opened more than 60 years ago.

“Talk about nostalgic—I was there the day it opened in 1956. I was there almost every day it was open the first 15 years of its life! I was on the first swimming team, although I was very little,” the mayor said.

Lifeguard certification classes ceased during COVID and are just starting to come back, Coiner said.

“So here we are on the ‘other side’ wanting to open but having no lifeguards,” he said.

A post at townofgordonsville.org states the Town plans to open Dix Memorial Pool in time for the July 4th weekend—if any lifeguards step forward.

“It's cool to work at our pool! We are offering $12/hour and a $100 sign on bonus, and will reimburse $175 in certification expenses for anyone who gets certified this summer and works for the Town through the summer season,” according to the post.

Lifeguard applicants can sign up for the upcoming class at Orange County Town Country Pool at LYFGRD4U.COM or 804/909-3547. The class is $250/members and $275/non-members. The phone number for Gordonsville Town Hall is 540/832-2233.

The national shortage of lifeguards is affecting about a third of public pools across the country, leading some public pools to reduce hours or close altogether, American Lifeguard Association told NPR on June 5. The shortage could extend into next year.

