'Her heart is pure gold'—Mom2Mom founder is Young Professional of the Year

Kirstan Knipple launched Mom2Mom-Virginia as a Facebook page at the height of the pandemic to help struggling families with young children.

“No family should have to choose between buying diapers or paying their electric bill,” said the 34-year-old Culpeper resident.

Last year, Mom2Mom, now a registered nonprofit, gave away 5,000 diapers in the region along with wipes, formula and hygiene products—no questions asked. Knipple holds giveaways monthly and it’s making a big impact in the places she serves—the five-county region as well as Greene, Louisa, Fluvanna, Albemarle and the city of Charlottesville.

For her drive, determination and generous heart, Knipple won the Young Professional of the Year Award at the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting last month.

“Thank you everybody,” she said at the podium in accepting the award. “I’ve only lived in Culpeper for three years, and I am very excited about this.”

Knipple said in a phone call Friday she didn’t think she would be selected for the honor from among a dozen total nominees in the category.

“I knew I had community support for Mom2Mom, but to know I have it as well is exciting,” she said.

A single mom of two, a daughter 13 and a son 8, Knipple knows what it means to struggle. She was homeless for four months in early 2019 living in a friend’s basement.

“I’ve been through the system—on Wic (supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children) and SNAP (food stamps),” she said. “Been through the child custody court system, Medicaid…have a pretty extensive background.”

People know they can come to her and were ever approaching her about where to get help, Knipple said. It led to her creating Mom2Mom.

“I’ve always been resourceful,” she said.

During COVID, Knipple got furloughed from her job for nine weeks and it wasn’t easy. Some of her friends had it worse, she said, forced to leave their jobs due to daycare issues.

People were blowing up her phone in need, Knipple said, asking where to turn. Mom2Mom started as a delivery service whereby people would ask for help and she would bring the items to their house.

The nonprofit soon shifted to the current model of monthly distributions at churches and public places like the library. A recent event at the free clinic saw huge demand, she said.

“We sold out of everything,” Knipple said.

Mom2Mom doesn’t require proof of income.

“We understand sometimes parents might hit a hard month, car broke down can’t buy diapers,” she said.

Donations from within the community keep the local nonprofit going. Mom2Mom has a donation wish list on Amazon are on the web at mom2momva.org.

Knipple is a native of Gordonsville and a 2006 graduate of Orange County High School. She attended Germanna Community College and Liberty University online toward a degree in social work, and has put that people training to good use with the nonprofit.

Knipple worked in sales for a while along with her current job as manager at the McDonald’s in Ruckersville. Working in fast food puts her in contact with a lot of rude people, but the Young Professional of the Year shakes it off.

“I always get compliments about how happy and professional I am,” she said.

Knipple has a sweet spirit and characteristic laughter that’s infectious. She is part of the chamber’s Young Professionals group as well as the policy council for Head Start and Healthy Culpeper.

The Young Professionals are networking group of residents aged 25-40, said Culpeper Media Network station manager Jonathan Krawchuk, emcee at the chamber awards banquet.

“It’s a platform for members to build relationships, develop professionally and contribute to the local community through specific activities,” he said.

The Young Professional of the Year demonstrates creativity, character and consistency, excellence in their field and also makes significant contributions to the wellbeing of the community through work and volunteer activity, Krawchuk said in introducing Knipple

“I’ve had the opportunity to have her in the studio with her wonderful mission, Mom2Mom,” he said. “An amazing program and an amazing young professional.”

Knipple said she draws her strength from her children.

“I am a single parent and I am all they have so I have to show them every day that I get up and get it done,” she said.

“You can do anything you set your mind to.”

Knipple has big plans for the future of Mom2Mom. Within the next five years, she aims to establish the Central Virginia Diaper Bank, a physical location in the area where folks can come and get the free supplies she distributes.

Knipple will very likely make it happen.

“Kirstan brings so much energy, grit and vibrancy to Culpeper! Her gift of finding resources for people in need is multiplied by her contagious spirit and her never wavering ability to stay optimistic in difficult circumstances,” according to the award nomination for Young Professional of the Year.

“She comes to the services she brings with relatability and understanding, never shying away from sharing her own personal stories of hope with clients she serves. Having needed help herself, she offers care and certainty when people truly need it ... Her heart is pure gold.”