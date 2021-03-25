'Hidden Meaning' photography exhibit opens Saturday at Middle St. Gallery

A new photography exhibit, “Hidden Meanings,” opens this Saturday at Middle Street Gallery in downtown Washington, Rappahannock County.

Member artist Susan Raines created the images in her trademark square format, featuring lonely-looking doors, absent of people, in Scandinavia and Mexico, according to a gallery release by Gary Anthes.

“I am captivated by doors and how a building’s inhabitants have made the entrances to their homes distinctive,” Raines said in a statement. “I’ve tried in this series to show the individuality expressed in these entryways: the textures of different woods, stone, brick or plaster, the carvings, the play of color between the door and walls. There’s a sense of mystery, too, as you wonder what lies on the other side of the door.”

The artist said it was interesting to see similarities between doors in the two different areas of the world, illustrating how European building styles dominated in some Mexican towns and cities colonized by Europeans.

“Hidden Meanings” will be on display March 27 through May 2. Other members of the artists’ cooperative will also have works on view in the gallery located next to the Inn at Little Washington. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.