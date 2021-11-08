Holiday Market brings artisans to Stanardsville

Greene County Farmers Market Manager Judy Berger is expanding last year's festive holiday market to every Saturday in November.

It will take place 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov.13, 20 and 27 in the pavilion at Greene Commons, 40 Celt Road behind the county administration building in the mountain town. There will be a seasonally available produce, baked goods, handmade crafts and other artisanal products.

Dawn Muir, "The Working Crafter," will have handmade greeting cards, gift tags, premade scrapbook pages and handmade candy bags.

Kim Barnes of KBArts will be selling mugs, stone coasters, note cards and canvas prints adorned with her scenic photography.

Celine Fitzgerald of Creative Wiszdom is one of the returning vendors from last year’s holiday market, and will be there Nov. 13 with her floral arrangements, hand-painted ceramics, beaded necklaces, crocheted baby afghans, handmade ornaments, magnets and seasonal fabric tissue box covers.

Maribeth Lowe will have colorful displays of handmade jewelry.

“I’m a retired teacher since June 2020 from William Monroe High School,” Lowe said. “I make jewelry, and have been doing so seriously since I retired. I make hand-crafted wire-wrapped woven pendants, earrings, bracelets and rings."