Local students planted trees at their school recently to help restore the environmental health of a pond on site.

Fourth graders at A.G. Richardson Elementary in Culpeper worked on the earth-friendly initiative on April 21, in time for Arbor Day. Preparation for the plantings required months of advance planning and research.

Culpeper County Public Schools Teacher of the Year Molly Baird, a fourth grade educator at A.G., led the project with 4th grade teachers Megan Birch and Ashley Frye, according to a release from CCPS spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

The school worked with April Harper, education manager at Friends of the Rappahannock, to kick off a three-year Bay Watershed Education & Training grant supporting Culpeper and Fauquier.

“It has been extremely rewarding to see the professional development FOR has provided and the collaborative relationships with teachers like Molly come together to support student learning in such impactful ways,” Harper said.

To start, AGR 4th grade classes worked in the fall with Friends of the Rappahannock on a Science Field Investigation. Pupils went into the pond to inventory the animals and critters they could find, Harper said.

Another investigation was completed this spring.

“The classes determined, based on the critters, that the AGR pond health is NOT GREAT,” Harper said. “Based on this investigation, students then found a solution to their problem. PLANT TREES!”

Each class researched the best trees for planting near the pond and voted for one to plant as “their” tree.

Each tree was planted with a plaque with the teacher’s name, year, and type of tree. Money from the grant also allowed them to plant perennials that will hopefully contribute to improving the health of the pond, according to Hoover.

The goal of the project was to instill life-long, hands-on learning that will improve the school environment for years to come.

Baird said the grant-funded project provided their fourth-grade classes with tools, materials, and knowledge to continue the pond investigation yearly.

Harper said Farmington, Emerald Hill and A.G. Richardson elementary schools in Culpeper have all taken watershed education to the next level this spring by incorporating outdoor learning and student action, like planting trees, into their lesson planning.

“If you watch the students, you can see their joy to be outdoors and excitement to do something good for their community,” Harper said. “I think the next school year is going to be really impactful as we close out this grant and prepare teachers to sustain this engaging work for years to come."