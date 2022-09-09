Culpeper agency promotes clean energy via rooftop solar

While big solar continues to eye Dominion’s transmission line through Stevensburg to connect with its next power plant, and neighbors continue to fight it, the Culpeper County Building Department is shining a light on the benefits of small-scale, residential rooftop solar.

Sustained federal tax credits for clean, power-generating systems are fueling its popularity, and now they will be easier than ever to install.

Building Official Bob Orr announced this week that Culpeper County has been selected one of two Virginia localities, along with Harrisonburg, to participate in the U.S. Department of Energy’s clean-energy initiative, known as SolarAPP+

The pilot program provides quick permit turnaround of residential, roof-mounted PV solar projects, including the town of Culpeper, Orr said.

In recent years, Culpeper County has seen its share of rooftop solar panels to generate energy for homes.

Since 2018, the county Building Department has permitted 125 rooftop systems along with 37 solar units mounted on the ground, Orr said.

“To help promote the sustainable energy initiative, the Culpeper County Building Department is pleased to announce its partnership with Solarapp+ pilot program … being offered nationally,” Orr said in a statement.

Program benefits are many, Orr said, and include online review 24/7/365, online credit card payments and a quick permit turnaround. It means a reduction in county permit fees citizens pay due to time savings in staff service participation because of the app, the building official said.

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory and its collaboration with UL, ICC, NFPA and other industry leaders have designed the software program to assist local jurisdictions with reviewing and permitting roof-mounted photovoltaic solar systems, Orr said.

Permit approval can be obtained in a matter of hours—not the current two- three-week turnaround, he said.

New legislation extends federal tax credits for solar energy installations. The Building Department expects a surge of applications, Orr said.

“With the Solarapp+ tool, this benefits both the system installer and our other customers, lessening the load on staff so they can focus on the various other projects we receive daily,” he said.

Install it at solarapp.nrel.gov/ and start the local permit process at web.culpepercounty.gov/building

Questions? Contact the Culpeper County Building Department at 540/727-3405.

In its first six months since launching in July 2021, SolarAPP+ processed over 2,800 residential solar permits in 12 jurisdictions, according to U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

“We are fast-tracking America’s clean energy future by cutting red tape to make it cheaper and easier for homeowners to access power from the sun,” Granholm said. “SolarAPP+ will bust through bureaucracy to speed up permitting, helping homeowners more quickly add solar panels on their roofs and adding gigawatts of clean electricity to the nation’s grid while creating good-paying jobs.”

Through May 2022, 5,000 permits and 31,300 kilowatts of energy were approved through SolarAPP+.

A recent report from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory shows SolarAPP+ pilots in Arizona and California reduced the average permit review time to less than a day, according to the White House.

More than half a million residential solar systems were installed in the U.S. in 2021, representing a 30% year-over-year uptick, according to federal data, in line with continued tax benefits.

Through the end of this year, there’s a 26% federal tax credit for systems installed and a 22% credit for systems installed in 2023, the U.S. Department of Energy said.

Systems installed before Dec. 31, 2019, were eligible for a 30% tax credit, a higher level recently restored with adoption of the Inflation Reduction Act, Consumer Reports said.