Virginia Forestry leaders last week joined GreenTrees, a global leader in reforestation, to plant tree seedlings in Marshall and Delaplane.

The March 16 event officially launched Virginia’s first-ever reforestation project that will generate carbon removal credits for sale on environmental markets, according to a release.

GreenTrees will plant 60,000 trees on 95 total acres in Fauquier and Shenandoah Counties—five varieties of hardwood trees, including oak, yellow poplar and sycamore.

Matthew Lohr, Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry, and Terry Lasher, Assistant State Forester, Virginia Department of Forestry attended the seedling planting with GreenTrees officials, Dutch Van Voorhis, President and CEO, and Andrew Richards, Head of Virginia Enrollment Partnering.

“As policymakers and companies nationwide and in Virginia are banking on trees to play a critical role in reducing our carbon footprint, we’re excited to support the launch of Virginia’s very first reforestation project for generating carbon credits that help curb the impacts of climate change while delivering revenue to landowners,” said Lohr.

The tree planting ceremony marked an excellent example of how landowners and the private sector can work together to create opportunities for environmentally friendly practices that will enhance and sustain the environment, said Mary Leigh Daniel, Fauquier County Supervisor, Marshall District.

“We who live and work in Fauquier County cherish our rural and agricultural lands, and I would like to thank everyone involved for their commitment to this project.”

GreenTrees provides resources for landowners to change their land use to forests, measure the biomass growth annually and convert that annual growth into carbon credits. For the past 20 years, GreenTrees has pioneered reforestation in the U.S. and worked in public-private partnership with government entities to empower landowners to participate in a vibrant, voluntary carbon credit market, the release stated.

Carbon credits are auctioned by environmental markets to companies, to address emissions they cannot eliminate. Carbon credits generate revenue for landowners and ongoing forest management.

“Reforestation projects like the one we just launched in Virginia offer the largest and most immediate climate mitigation benefits, according to the National Academy of Sciences,” said Dutch Van Voorhis, president and CEO of GreenTrees. “Trees effectively pull carbon out of the Earth’s atmosphere, hence the term carbon removal, while delivering additional benefits of improved water quality, stabilizing soil erosion, generating new wildlife habitats, improving air quality and even potentially creating new jobs.”

GreenTrees plants forests in three primary areas within the United States: the Mississippi Alluvial Valley, the Commonwealth of Virginia and the U.S. southeastern region. To date, GreenTrees has engaged 600+ landowners ranging from 10 to 3,500+ acres and planted 130,000+ acres of forests that have removed more than six million metric tons of carbon from the Earth’s atmosphere.