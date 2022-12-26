Home for Christmas: Army Reservist surprises Culpeper family at school

A local Army Reservist away from home and his family for the past year surprised them just in time for Christmas with some real facetime inside of a Culpeper school.

Merneptah Funn emerged from a giant, wrapped present Dec. 22 to greet his wife, Meagan, a para-educator at Yowell Elementary, and their girls, fourth grader Melodi and Malani, a kindergartener, according to a release from Culpeper County Public Schools spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

Gone for 12 months in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, his return coincided with the 15th Annual School-wide Holiday Sing Along at Yowell. The extra special surprise at the end was the ribbon on a beautiful package.

Mrs. Funn and her daughters were called up to the front to lead the school in singing, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” After the song, Principal Angie Fiscus explained their husband and father was deployed and would not be home for Christmas this year.

However, he sent a special message to them, played on the screen, in which Mr. Funn told his family that he had sent a extraordinary gift.

At that point, the school’s elf on the shelf, “Yowellie,” appeared with an oversized present and wheeled it in front of the Funn family. Their dad and husband was inside, and the fact that he was home for Christmas was more than just a dream.

“The entire school received the gift of being a part of this special moment with the Funn family,” Hoover said. “There were many tears of joy as the family was reunited just in time for the holidays!”