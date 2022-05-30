Hundreds assemble in Culpeper National Cemetery for Memorial Day

Young and old walked, rode and drove Monday morning to Culpeper National Cemetery for the first public Memorial Day Service since 2019.

Hundreds of patriotic Americans stood and sat in the historic burial ground to remember and honor the men and women who died in service to country.

There were prayers, music, wiping away of tears and a strong sense of camaraderie among the many veterans assembled. Old Glory waved proudly as friends and families clutched hands and remembered.

Fauquier resident Molly Brooks, whose late father served in Vietnam, gave keynote remarks. She co-founded Hero’s Bridge, a Warrenton-based nonprofit that serves elderly veterans.

She witnessed the devastating impacts of Agent Orange exposure on her father, a Marine Corps veteran. Married to an Army Desert Storm veteran, Brooks saw the unmet needs older veterans faced.

It led her to create the organization that provides practical and essential services for aging heroes such as safe housing and access to health care, benefits and technology.

Addressing the veterans, she said, “I know every day is Memorial Day for you… I know you carry a list on your hearts and minds of the brothers you lost in battle.”

She added, “To all the Gold Star families in attendance, today the rest of us gather beside you sharing your loss and your remembrance.”

Brooks encouraged the audience to remember the ones who survived the battles, but not the war.

“These were the countless that we lost later, after the fighting, due to depression, post-traumatic stress, suicide, substance abuse and Agent Orange exposure,” she said. “I say countless because literally our nation has not counted them, but their families and their loved ones do. They did not receive the support and treatment they deserved for their invisible wounds and the least we can do is recognize and honor them now.”

The audience applauded in agreement.

Brooks wondered, what would the veterans resting in Culpeper National say if we could hear their voices from beyond the markers?

“To the veterans, they would remind each of you to take care of your fellow veterans,” she said. “This is what you were trained to do in battle and you must continue this after your time in service.”

In fact, she added, they would tell families and communities to also care for and honor veterans.

As for what the public can do, Brooks had some suggestions.

“‘Thank you for your service’ could be changed to, tell me about your service. ‘Never forget’ could mean not forgetting to ask an older vet if they need anything from the store or a ride to church. ‘Welcome home’ could mean helping a veteran fix a few things around their actual home,” she said.

Throughout history, it was always the wives, the children, the friends, the pastors and others that truly helped and loved veterans until they were whole again, Brooks said.

Those who have gone before would implore Americans not to let their sacrifices be in vain, to hold fast to the freedom and democracy for which they fought and died.

“The moment ‘We the people’ allow the chipping away of those… we risk devaluing their service,” Brooks said, mentioning problems faced by the nation not seen in decades.

She called for the compromise and problem solving that has been summoned in the past during such times. Brooks called for unity and not the divisiveness she said the media sews.

“Remind our elected officials that they work for us and we will not let down those who died for democracy and our freedoms,” she said.

Culpeper Cemetery Director Jason Hogan, an Army veteran, welcomed an appreciative audience able to assemble again for Memorial Day following the two-year pandemic.

“It’s refreshing to see so many gathered here today to recognize the supreme sacrifice of our service members who gave everything,” he said.

The cost of war is impossible to calculate, the cemetery director said.

“We can never repay the families who lost their loved ones to the horrors of war. The least we can do is memorialize those heroes with solemn words laying wreaths, and pausing in silence to pray for their souls.”

Memorial Day has long been the most important day of the year for National Cemeteries, Hogan said, calling up his eight-member grounds maintenance crew.

“Throughout the pandemic, while so many people worked from home, these great patriots continued to come to work to make sure veterans were properly memorialized and laid to rest in the most dignified manner possible,” he said.

Nationwide, approximately 73 percent of National Cemetery employees are veterans, Hogan said, the most of any federal government agency. The employees understand where they work, the cemetery directors said, calling the burial grounds a national shrine.

Hogan encouraged the public to keep up its respect and gratitude for veterans beyond today by logging onto va.gov/remember, web site for the Veterans Legacy Memorial. The data base contains the names and final resting places of all the veterans laid to rest in National Cemeteries.

“We believe this is the future of memorialization,” Hogan said. “It’s the least we can do for those who gave their lives in defense our nation and our way of life.”

From off in the distance, a bugler played Taps to end the ceremony, both in the old section and new section of the cemetery. Various organizations laid wreaths in remembrance while the Culpeper County High School band played the hymn “Amazing Grace.”

