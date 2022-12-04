Hundreds run on Thanksgiving Day in Powell Wellness Center Turkey Trot 5K

The biggest and most well-attended race since the pandemic, this year’s Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K in Culpeper attracted 338 runners.

Another 100 or so youth participated in the Kids Fun Run, according to race director Whitney Propps, with Powell Wellness Center.

“It was a beautiful day for a race and there has been great feedback so far. Always things to improve on, and we will next year!” she said.

“We hope to continue to grow the event, and we know that people like to be in and out on Thanksgiving so the consensus among the walkers and runners has been to keep it at 8 a.m.”

The Turkey Trot raised nearly $2,000 for fitness scholarships at Powell Wellness Center. It’s what the race is all about along with bringing together the community, Propps said.

Coming in first overall in the 5K (3.1 miles) was 23-year-old Nate Jeffries in town visiting from Boston, Mass., with a time of 18:08.

Close behind in second place overall was 17-year-old Hunter Lutz, an Eastern View High School senior who runs cross country. His time for the Turkey Trot was 18:50.

Tyler Houston, of Boston, in Culpeper County, came in third place overall. The 20-year-old ran the Turkey Trot 5K in 19:50.

The 5K world record of 12:51 was set in 2020 in Monaco by Ugandan runner Joshua Cheptegei.

Coming in first for women in the Culpeper Turkey Trot, and sixth overall, was Rachel Savering of Rixeyville. The 37-year-old ran the 3.1 mile course in 21:04.

Coming in second for females was 13-year-old Amalia Ferreira, of Culpeper, with a time of 22:48.

Taylor Snowden, 29, of Ruckersville was third for females in the Culpeper run with a time of 24:16.

In the age 70 and above category, Jim Vance, 74, of Culpeper came in first with a time of 31:30. And for the females, 71-year-old Jane Dalton, of Madison, led the pack in her age group with a time of 34:42.

As for the youngest runners, 10-year-old Bode Ray of Huntington, West Virginia, led in the 10 and younger male category with a time of 24:25. He came in 23rd overall. Nine-year-old Katherine Whitman led for females in this age category with a time of 31:58.

See all the results at runsignup.com/Race/VA/Culpeper/PowellWellnessCenterTurkeyTrot5k