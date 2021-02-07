Hurry Slowly: C'ville art exhibit invites viewers to pay attention to detail

Second Street Gallery in Charlottesville is pleased to announce, “Hurry Slowly,” an exhibition of work by Richmond artist Leigh Suggs on view in the Main Gallery through March 26, 2021. The artist talked about her work on opening day, Feb. 5, available by limited socially-distanced appointments.
Suggs’ hypnotic works on paper explore and celebrate the act of seeing, according to a gallery release. In the current cultural climate, constant digital distractions cause people to lose focus and concentration. Suggs challenges this widespread desensitization with work that invites viewers to slow down, pay attention, and savor each hand-crafted detail, the release stated. Her patterns, carefully created by cutting and folding paper, visually manipulate light and movement to create unique physical and psychological experiences.
For her Postal Quilt series, Suggs collected thousands of security envelopes from people all over the country to fold and stitch into abstract compositions. The pieces pay homage to essential postal workers while raising concerns about the fragility of government systems.
Hand-cut works like Pacing the Races IV twist into mazes with no discernible beginning or end; large-scale installations like On Our Way create vibrating optical illusions with intense color and pattern. As a collection, Hurry Slowly highlights Suggs’ laborious creative process and offers viewers the opportunity to truly connect with themselves through each piece.
Leigh Suggs lives and works in Richmond. She received her BFA from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill and her MFA from Virginia Commonwealth University. Suggs has exhibited widely in Virginia, North Carolina, New York, and across the country. She has been awarded several grants and honors including the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Fellowship Award and the North Carolina Fellowship Award.
Mary Pontillo & Christian Galdencio are exhibit sponsors with support from CultureWorks. The gallery will be open for viewing by appointment only 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Distancing will be followed. See virtualssg.org.