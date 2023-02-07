RIXEYVILLE—The Dead of Winter 5K Race last Saturday through the woods at Verdun Adventure Bound lived up to its name with brisk February temperatures greeting several dozen runners and walkers.

The annual winter race was awesome, reported Verdun administrative specialist Jameela Abdullahi.

“We had a turnout of 47 registrants for a sunny, but cold race day,” she said.

“Everyone had a smile on their face, and had a good time on the 5K course at Verdun.”

The race around the adventure course off of Route 229 in Culpeper County began at a comfortable hour, 11 a.m. on Feb. 4, followed by an awards ceremony around the fire pit.

Runners enjoyed hot cocoa from Southside Coffee and s’mores packs put together by Verdun staff.

A number of Verdun summer campers came out to run the race with their families, and had a blast pushing themselves to reach goals, Abdullahi said.

Jason Weber came in first, running the 3.1-mile race through the forested campus with a time of 23:33.21. Kalina Frick came in second with a time of 25:57.16 and Brendan Toner came in third place with a time of 26:45.41.

Race sponsors were Elkwood Stone & Mulch and Appleton Campbell.