'It takes people away'—record turnout at Walk for Hope in Culpeper

Students from Culpeper’s two public high schools placed in the top three at Saturday’s Walk for Hope 5K in Yowell Meadow Park.

More than 200 people from all walks of life joined them for the 6th Annual Living the Dream Foundation event hosted in memory of CCHS grad Ben Long to raise awareness about suicide, substance abuse and depression.

Eastern View High School track team runner Hunter Lutz, a junior, came in first of 137 total racers traversing, at different paces, the 3.1-mile course along Mountain Run. The 5K route followed a nature trail at back of the scenic, tree-shaded Town of Culpeper park, before returning to the paved trail and the finish line near the large pavilion.

Lutz took off quickly, finishing with a time of 17 minutes and 52 seconds.

“I know it was for a good cause. Good to get out there and get some miles under my legs,” the 17-year-old said at the finish line.

Lutz said he was running for someone in particular.

“It’s really good to come out and support the community in what is the second leading cause of death,” for 10-14 and 25-34-year-olds, he said of suicide.

“It’s a big issue, especially in this area.”

Culpeper County High School track team runner Matthew Lynch, a sophomore, finished with a time of 22 minutes and 46 seconds, coming in third.

The 15-year-old said he ran the race for his seventh grade friend who died a few years ago from suicide.

“I was in shock at first,” Lynch said at the finish line. “Went to school, didn’t know about it and they’re like, he’s dead, and I was like, no he’s not. He’s just not here today. It took me about two months to process it. I just assumed he wasn’t showing up to school.”

Visiting from New York, Nick Churcher came in second with a time of 18:37.

He was in Culpeper visiting family and decided to do the race.

“Super nice course flat, beautiful and lovely day for it,” Churcher said, recovering on the ground near the finish line.

CCHS cross country coach Keith Keich came in fourth with a time of 22:52, just a few seconds behind Lynch, on the team.

The history teacher said he did not run the 5K for anyone in particular.

“Know a lot of kids that have attempted, struggled with depression, anxiety, substance abuse so running for them,” Keich said. “Just nice to be out. Really good course.”

Chuck Love, of Love Timing Company, based in Madison, provided official time results, his onsite equipment syncing with barcodes on the back of each person registered for the 5K.

Coming in 5th and 6th overall, but 1st and 2nd for females, sisters Josie and Elena Kritter, of Culpeper, waited at the finish line for their mother, Lynne. Younger sister, Josie, age 25, first for the women, is well familiar with the park as a daily runner in it.

She ran the race for her Uncle Kenney Bailey, who died in 1989 at the age of 35 from an overdose following a long struggle with drug addiction. Neither Josie nor 31-year-old Elena ever met their uncle as they were born following his untimely death.

“In the 80s was absolutely not to be spoken of whatsoever and he was a really smart guy that just unfortunately, the conversations, this sort of thing didn’t exist,” said Josie Kritter.

Lynne Kritter, their mother, finishing her race said in hushed tones, “It was a long time ago, but back then nobody talked about it. If something happened you’d say, oh, he’s away. And we lost a lot of people.”

The mom finished in 17th place with a time 30 minutes and 51 seconds. Lynne Kritter said it’s so good grounds are bringing awareness and support for families instead of like what her parents had to endure.

“Tommy was an addict for 20 years, since he was 15. It was hard when he died,” she said of her brother. “We went to the funeral home, when we came out and I was crying so hard my husband, who I lost two years ago, he said, Lynne, I’m so sorry, I said, ‘I’m not crying for that 35-year-old man.

“I’m crying for the 10-year-old brother I had.’ It takes people away, but they’re still there. You know what they are but there’s a shell that lives with you.”

Kritter said she’s talked about mental health and drug abuse with her girls from day one.

“You would have had an Uncle Kenny and he was magnificent…He thought he could handle it and then he said, Lynne, it owns me.”

Living the Dream Foundation co-founder Ed Long, with wife, Gloria, became prevention and support advocates after losing their son, Ben Long, to suicide at just age 24.

A college graduate who got hurt on the job, Long was prescribed pain pills and got hooked on heroin before taking his own life at his boyhood home on a Sunday afternoon, recalled the young man’s father, in remarks at Saturday’s 5K.

Ben had asked his parents for help a few months before he died. But they were faced with excuses, long waiting lists and unrealistic barriers to treatment and recovery, Ed Long said. Ben left his family, including younger brother, Marshall, a suicide note, stained in his blood.

Written from his heroin-clouded mind, Ed Long said, his oldest son felt his family would be better off without him in it. Ben died without hope. Since his death, his family has given out scholarships in his name and helped support a broad network of local coalitions providing resources to recovery. Ben’s spirit lives on.

The local young man was an avid outdoorsman who wished his ashes to be buried at the family farm near Cedar Mountain. His father placed a cellular camera at the site frequently visited by bears, deer, raccoons, turkey, squirrels, foxes, you name it, Ed Long said.

“Ben loved the outdoors and this spot is where he did a lot of hunting,” the father said.

Marshall Long is two years younger, part of a close-knit family while admitting typical rivalry growing up with Ben in Culpeper County.

“All our relatives live on the same farm, saw each other all the time—cousins, uncles, aunts,” Marshall said during Saturday’s event.

“We did a lot of things outside, ride our four-wheelers from our house across the farm, probably way too far to our cousin’s house, just me and my brother.”

The Long brothers both attended Old Dominion University in Norfolk and lived in the area after graduation and they became really close, said Marshall, engaged to be married this summer. The past nearly seven years not having Ben around have been up and down, he said.

“Sounds cliché, it’s been like a journey, rough for a few years, I’ve did therapy...and time separated,” Marshall Long said. “I feel I am able to look past the bad memories and the good memories outshine that.”

He supports the awareness event every year.

“A lot of people don’t talk about it,” Long said of continued stigma around mental health. “Stuff like this event, you realize a lot of people are touched by it.”

