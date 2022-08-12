"It's the excitement"—Brandy Station Firemen's Parade a success for 2022

BRANDY STATION—Parade, rest.

But not before …

Scores of fire engine truck horns out-decibeled one another; crisp, rhythmic marching bands echoed melodically; massive Harleys hogged the road, big guys in small cars zig-zagged; twirlers twirled; Army fifers fifed; tiara-topped Queens waved like queens do; a coverall-clad moonshiner garnered guffaws; and hundreds of pleased pedestrians sardined both sides of Fleetwood Heights Road, whooping and hollering at ambling floats bedecked with elevated occupants, some who showered the crowd with penny candy that was quickly corralled by the young and swift.

The Brandy Station Volunteer Fireman’s annual parade Thursday night was a smorgasbord of sight and sound that willingly held hostage all five senses on a made-to-order, selfie-perfect late summer evening.

Any chance of precip, like that which canceled Wednesday night’s opening of the Brandy Station Volunteer Fireman’s Fair, skedaddled like it understood not to rain on this parade.

At precisely 6:43 PM, the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Honor Guard was the first of 170 parade entries to pass the judge’s viewing stand, where they presented the colors before Kendra Callahan passionately rendered the National Anthem.

By 8:04, announcer Jeff Bailey—miraculously still able to talk after his nonstop role as master of ceremony—was thanking the masses for attending. Highlights included Tim Smith, from Moonshiners, and the Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps.

As the packed crowd filed out, some heading over to the fair, it was time for the seven judges to go to work, conferring on about 30 categories. Judging criteria has evolved and been established throughout the years, according to JD Bailey, a parade organizer.

“The judges do their best to spread the wealth,” said JD Bailey.

That no-easy task fell to: Lt. Glenn Summers, Battalion Chief Ray Richards, Retired Captain Wally Burris, Brandi Hoffman, Ashley Routt, Kelly Pearson, and Shaun Summerscales.

(Fife and) Drum roll, please …

The winners, receiving beautifully engraved trophies paid for by local businesses, were:

Best Appearing Commercial Pumper, Sperryville VFD; Best Appearing Brush Truck, Madison VFD; Best Appearing Tanker, Flint Hill VFD; Best Appearing Antique Fire Truck (private owned), Mark Olsen; Best Appearing Specialty Unit, Dumfries VFD; Best Appearing Fire Department outside Culpeper County, Dumfries VFD; Best Appearing BLS ALS Unit, Warrenton VFD;

Judges Award, Dumfries VFD; Best Custom Pumper, Catlett VFD; Best Aerial Device, Lake of the Woods VFD; Oldest Fire Truck Still in Service, Catlett VFD; Best Antique Fire Truck (department owned), Reva VFD; Best Appearing Company in the County, Richardsville VFD;

Fire Department Coming the Longest Distance, Earlysville VFD; and EMS Unit Coming the Longest Distance, Life Care.

Second place winners were:

Best Appearing Commercial Pumper, Amissville VFD; Best Appearing Brush Truck, Earlysville VFD; Best Appearing Antique Fire Truck (private owned), Willis Family; Best Appearing Specialty Unit, Dumfries VFD; Best Appearing Fire Department outside Culpeper County, Trevillians VFD; Best Appearing BLS ALS Unit, Amissville VFD; Best Custom Pumper, Remington VFD; Best Aerial Device, Spotsylvania; and Best Appearing Company in the County, Culpeper VFD.

Miscellaneous trophies were awarded to:

Best Appearing Honorary Fire Chief/Queen, Miss Colonial Beach, Adaleen Butler; Best Business/Commercial Entry, 1st place, Hook-n-Up Towing; 2nd place, Rappahannock Electric; Best Antique Car or Truck, 1st place, Skyline Cruisers; 2nd place, Fauquier County Sheriff’s Dept.; Best Civic Entry, 1st place, Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services; 2nd place, Virginia Conservation Police; Best Comic Entry, 1st place, Appleton Campbell; Best Appearing Marching Band, 1st place, Orange County High School; and Judges Award, 1st place, K9 Dog Training.

Majorette trophies/cash prizes went to:

Best Appearing Queen or Princess, 1st place, Tiny Miss Angel of Mine, Gracelyn Lamb; Senior Division, 1st place, Twirling Medallions; 2nd place, Art of Dance; Junior Division, 1st place, Next Generation Twirlers; 2nd place, Twirling Medallions; 3rd place, Culpeper Blue Angels; Tiny Tot Division, 1st place, Twirling Medallions; Drum Corp, 1st place, Twirling Medallions; and Judges Award, 1st place, Boom Fitness.

As far as prizes go … the parade stands, alone, as the best and biggest award of them all.

“It depends on who you are as to why you love a parade,” JD Bailey said. “Antique vehicles, fire trucks, businesses, dance/majorette groups. For the kids, it’s the excitement. For adults, it brings childhood memories and excitement back to reality.”

Loving a parade—adoring the priceless historical tradition of this parade—is easy.

Through times of toil, trouble, and turbulence, the parade stoically marches on, passing us by. But leaving behind something to be cherished long after its caboose hits the viewing stand…bountiful joy. Joy, and Faith.

Knowing that the Brandy Station Volunteer Fireman’s Parade…Will return.

Culpeper resident Davy Meister is a former military and civilian journalist and retired teacher. meisterdavy@yahoo.com