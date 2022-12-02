Jingle all the way: Culpeper Christmas Parade is Sunday

Jingle jangle down to Main Street this weekend for the Culpeper Christmas Parade.

The fun starts at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, processing from East Piedmont Street south to Mason Street, passing the judge’s stand at East Davis and Main streets.

Parade sponsorships sold out for the family event organized by the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office. All donations from the 40-45 sponsors will benefit Sheriff Scott Jenkins’ Christmas for Kids giveaway slated for later this month.

Top sponsors are MD Russell Construction and Rusty’s Towing, reported Mike Jenkins and Marshall Keene with the sheriff’s office.

The parade organizers were keeping an eye on the weather for Sunday and reported it perfect for parade-watching in December—cold and cloudy so bring blankets and bundle up.

Lights and goodwill will chase away any blues as loved ones gather on the sidewalks to view some 125 entries march on by.

Lineup begins at 3 p.m. Sunday at the back of Town Square shopping center. All entries should enter from James Madison Highway behind Tractor Supply; sponsors will lead the parade and are asked to arrive early to ensure their dedicated spot. All standard entry spaces will be first come, first serve.

Equestrian entries will have a dedicated space for horses and trailers to stage. All “walking” entries, without vehicles or horses, and Group Jeep, VW and motorcycles entries will stage in the parking lot across from CARS Automotive. Participants can be dropped off at this location via Old Brandy Road off of James Madison Highway.

Culpeper County High School and the Eastern View marching bands along with Marine Corps ROTC students will stage on Main Street between Evans and Piedmont streets

It’s the season for Christmas Parades.

Warrenton is holding theirs today, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m., and Fredericksburg is on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.