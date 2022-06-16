Juneteenth LIVE Sunday in the Town of Orange

A celebration of liberation and diversity and the dedication of a commemorative park, Juneteenth LIVE will take place this Sunday in the Town of Orange.

Orange County African American Historical Society has organized a day’s worth of events commemorating, conceptualizing and educating about the day known in history for the freeing of the last Black slaves in America on June 19, 1865 in Galveston, Texas.

“A Homecoming Celebration” 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. will celebrate the important African-American heritage in the town in the historic area of Church Street and surrounds, site for the new commemorative park.

Partners on the cultural experience are Orange Downtown Alliance dba LOVEOrangeVirginia and The Arts Center in Orange.

Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger will be in attendance.

There will be jazz music by the Orange County High School Marching Band at the park site, 138 W. Church St., starting at 11:30 a.m., followed by a drum circle with Darryl Rose. Also pre-program and after, participate in ‘Share Your Story’ in the Orange Visitors Center at the Depot.

Orange County African American Historical Society Vice Chairwoman Zann Nelson, of Reva, will give opening remarks kicking off the official program at 1 p.m. at the park site on Church Street.

Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and sit-upons as seating will be limited.

A Libation Ceremony conducted by the Rev. James McIntosh, assisted by Ms. JoAnn Brock, will be next in the program. A Libation Ceremony is a spiritual remembrance and calling upon ancestors and rooted in African culture, according to a society post.

It is typically performed by the pouring of life-essential water over the earth. On Sunday, readers will call the names of a few of those who lived on Church and Mill St. to honor their lives and ask for their guidance.

Additional speakers will include OCAAHS Chairman James Monroe, Mayor Martha Roby, Virginia Main Street and Page Browning, CEO of the Fredericksburg Area Association of Realtors, a park sponsor.

The Hon. Abigail Spanberger will speak near the end as a special guest. “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the Black national anthem, will end the program followed by a ribbon cutting, park unveiling and ice cream social.

The commemorative park is located in the historic African-American neighborhood and business district that thrived from the 1870s-1970s. All of that changed in the 1970s, when the Federal government appropriated land in the neighborhood to build the Route 15 Bypass and South Madison Road.

The benevolent public space to be unveiled Sunday will be in view of two remaining African American churches in town, featuring a series of interpretive markers about the area and its people, with other amenities.

Other Juneteenth celebration events in Orange will include music by Shady Grove Baptist Church Choir at 2 p.m. on the stage in the park with additional performers until 5 p.m.

There will be a live painting performance at 2 p.m. at The Art Center on Main St. along with an OCAAHS logo exhibit and other displays until 5 p.m.

Nazareth Baptist Church, 115 E. Church St., is hosting an open house 2-5 and James Madison Museum will be open those hours as well.

The Jazz Band, Laissez Four will perform in Taylor Park 3-5 p.m. Finally, residents can test how well they know the town of Orange and its history in a Scavenger Hunt on Sunday.

Get the flier with clues at the The Arts Center in Orange, James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage or the Visitor’s Center. Answers will be posted online after June 19.

Juneteenth panel Saturday in CulpeperThe Culpeper Branch of the NAACP and the African American Heritage Alliance will host a panel discussion, “Celebrating Our Rich African American History,” at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 at the Culpeper County Library.

The Juneteenth commemorative event will focus on local African American history and achievement, including citizens of note, businesses and entrepreneurs, contributions to the arts and education, U.S. military service, and more. The discussion will include a review of efforts to highlight this history in Culpeper, including the Plaques Project, a new walking tour, and the new trailblazers mural.

Panelists are Charles Jameson, a veteran, NAACP Activism Award winner, and historian of African American participation in the Revolutionary and Civil Wars; Zann Nelson, a historian, president of History Quest and the Right the Record Initiative, and interim president and co-founder of the African American Heritage Alliance; Layton Scarbrough, African-American Trailblazers mural artist; and Shelly Tutt, author, empowerment coach, and founding member of the African American Heritage Alliance.

The event is free and open to the public.

