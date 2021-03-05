 Skip to main content
K9 Annie is 1st bloodhound at Culpeper County Sheriff's Office
K9 Annie is 1st bloodhound at Culpeper County Sheriff's Office

Annie

Culpeper County Sheriff's Deputy West with K9 Annie, the agency's first crimefighting bloodhound.

 CCSO

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office recently launched a “K9 Spotlight” on its Facebook page featuring the agency’s first-ever bloodhound crime fighter, Annie.

“We love our furry deputies! They don’t get enough attention,” said the first post March 4 with more spotlights of fearless pups to come over the next several weeks.

Annie is one of the newest members of the CCSO family. She is partnered with Deputy West – the pair has been training together since the bloodhound was 10-weeks-old, according to the post.

“Two years later, they have attended numerous seminars together and countless training hours. This duo has certified with the Virginia Police Canine Association in January 2021, and they are ready to get to work!” the K9 Spotlight stated.” Join us in welcoming both K-9 Annie and Deputy West to the Culpeper Sheriff’s Office family!”

