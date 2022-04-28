Knights of Columbus KOVAR drive starts Friday in Culpeper at major traffic points

Starting Friday, be on the lookout at major traffic points around Culpeper for local volunteers wearing those signature red & yellow aprons collecting money for a good cause, as they do every year.

The Culpeper Knights of Columbus is running its 45th Annual KOVAR Fundraising Drive for Virginians with Intellectual Disabilities April 29 to May 14.

“We are asking for the Culpeper Communities help to meet this year’s goal of $14,800. We are thankful for the support the Culpeper Community has given over the years and we are asking for your continued support in this year’s KOVAR drive,” stated a release from the local KOVAR Committee, Steve Zajkowski, Jerry Stockli and Randy Hyde.

The most recent KOVAR grants were in the amounts of:

$20,000 for group home repairs;

$9,334 to Remington Home Corp for furniture;

$11,466 to the Orange Group Home for flooring, furniture and appliances;

$20,000 to Development Housing Corp of Locust Grove for parking lot repair and carpeting;

$21,777 to Culpeper County Schools for a kitchen and laundry facility for post-high school education; and

$33,000 to Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services.

KOVAR has distributed over 15 million dollars in Virginia since 1971. The outreach provides individuals with Intellectual Disabilities the means and opportunity for an independent, productive and fulfilling life to Virginians who otherwise might not be able to achieve their potential, according to the Knights release.

Through grants to other Virginia nonprofits and groups, a myriad of services is provided. These services include career training, sending kids to camp, building playgrounds and granting loans for the purchase of group homes. In addition, KOVAR sponsors the Special Olympics each year with a $50,000 donation.

KOVAR is listed as one of America’s Best Charities. All donations are 100% tax deductible and 98 percent of the money collected is returned to the people in Virginia that need services.