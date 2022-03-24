Lifelike Companion Pets going to Culpeper area nursing homes

A modern approach to bringing puppy and kitty love to area seniors and people with disabilities, Lifelike Companion Pets are now available in the area.

A grant from Northern Piedmont Community Foundation allowed Aging Together to purchase enough of the robotic cats and dogs for limited delivery to long term care facilities in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.

The intent is to grow the program to also include those living in their own homes, according to a release from Aging Together.

Lifelike Companion Pets are as the name implies—furry, lifelike animals that respond to stimulus, such as touch.

Cats or dogs can be hugged, receive caresses, or just snuggle next to a person. They move, purr, and appear interactive and attentive.

The pandemic magnified social isolation as an adverse condition especially among those in long term care facilities such as nursing homes, according to Aging Together. Those living with critical challenges such as dementia have also been particularly stressed.

Lack of human companionship, or having to give up a beloved pet, intensifies loneliness, depression, and anxiety. Robotic pets have a proven ability to bring comfort and lower stress in older adults, the release stated.

Since the onslaught of the pandemic two years ago, Aging Together has been providing iPads to local facilities, said Executive Director Ellen Phipps.

“Now we are excited to add these lifelike pets as a contribution for those who can’t communicate well, or who could use some form of interaction that offers response,” she said.

The lifelike pets can even improve mobility skills as a person ‘pets’ an animal and receives a purr or movement response. They are interactive without making a person feel judged or self-conscious for inadequacy in communication due to cognitive challenges, the release stated. And they offer an actual sense of companionship.

“They are actually quite therapeutic,” Phipps said.

The items are low maintenance for those who can no longer care for a pet but for whom pets were lifelong companions.

Questions? Contact 540/829-6405 or info@agingtogether.org.