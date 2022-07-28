'Make It Count:' Eastern View students bring home gold, silver from San Diego leadership conference

The Eastern View High School chapter of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America attended and brought home medals from the recent FCCLA’s annual National Leadership Conference, held in San Diego, Calif.

More than 7,000 student members, advisers and guests of the national student organization attended the conference June 29-July 3 in the San Diego Convention Center.

Attending from their Culpeper high school, an all-female group took home awards as they took in sites on the Pacific coast.

Eastern View chapter members who made the trip were Jessica Hernandez, Anayah Quinn, Taylor Moorman, Marissa La Venuta, Anna Labrie, Makenna Diaz, Ava Durrer and Madeline Freeman.

The conference provided opportunities to Eastern View’s FCCLA members to hear inspiring speakers, attend youth workshops, compete nationally and network with other youth leaders.

“Make It Count” was this year’s theme, inspiring attendees to share how they make it count while exploring career opportunities, developing leadership skills, and growing personally. All while they are making a difference in their families and communities, the chapter said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to have an attendance of over 7,000 members, advisers, corporate partners, and guests who are committed to discovering the unlimited possibilities available through FCCLA,” said Sandy Spavone, executive director of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. “The relationships and skills developed during this conference have inspired students to make a difference in their own communities and to make every moment count.”

Eastern View’s FCCLA members participated in various STAR competition events. Here are the results: Career Investigation Level 3, Makenna Diaz, Gold Medal; Chapter Service Project Level 3, Taylor Moorman, Gold Medal, top ten; Entrepreneurship Level 2, Anayah Quinn, Gold Medal; National Programs in Action Level 3, Anna Labrie & Marissa La Venuta, Gold Medal, top ten; Professional Presentation Level 3, Ava Durrer & Madeline Freeman, Silver Medal.

Jessica Hernandez, a Culpeper Technical Education Center culinary-arts student from Eastern View, attended the conference and volunteered as a student-room consultant for STAR events.

The Eastern View High School chapter extended a special thanks to Career Partners Inc. members Frank Bossio and Gary Lee in Culpeper for generously supporting their club.

Through the donation from Bossio and Lee, stationary bikes were purchased for Family and Consumer Sciences classrooms to encourage students to be physically active throughout the school year.

That support also allowed the EVHS chapter to complete the Student Body National Program, which became a STAR project named “Cyclone Cycle.”

FCCLA will host its 2023 National Leadership Conference on July 2-6 in Denver, Colo. To get involved as a student, sponsor or supporter, contact Laura Butcher at Eastern View High School.

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America is a dynamic and effective national student organization with over 199,000 members nationwide, that helps students become leaders and address important personal, family, work, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education.