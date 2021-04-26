Musicians, friends turn out for Vince Vala Memorial Concert

Mountain Run Winery owner Dave Foster was thrilled with the concert turnout.

“We thought it would get rained out, but no didn’t stop them,” he said. “Vince had played here multiple times and wrote stories about us.” Vala’s close friend and fellow musician, Dave Gilmore, was their wedding deejay, Foster said. It hit hard—and was felt community-wide—when Gilmore also died recently, he said.

“These two guys were such central figures in the music scene,” the winery owner said. “Hopefully we can do it again next year … it brings people together—it’s one of those events that will really stick with us.”

The Usual Suspects concluded the evening without its usual lead vocalist—Vala. Hughes took on the role with support from band mates, Lee Goldsborough on bass, Evan Goldsborough on lead guitar and Nate Delesline III on drums.

“It’s really great to be here today, kind of an emotional day—we played with Vince all the time,” said Lee.

And now, thanks to the concert, local youth will be able to learn to play.

Tabitha Riley, parks & rec. programs & facilities supervisor, said they are very excited and grateful Driggers thought of their department to support with the donation.

Once the Board of Supervisors approves the contribution, the department will offer an eight-week series of free Beginning Guitar lessons for Culpeper County community youth ages 6-17. See details May 28 at CulpeperRecreation.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.