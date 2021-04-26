Musicians, friends turn out for Vince Vala Memorial Concert

People arrived in small groups of friends and family steadily throughout the day for the sometimes sunny, sometimes rainy inaugural Vince Vala Memorial Benefit Concert Saturday at Mountain Run Winery in Culpeper County.
Five bands played starting at 3 p.m. with JOB followed by Leon Rector, Soco Loco and the AP Project and ending with The Usual Suspects playing into the night, past 9 p.m., as part of an open jam with other local musicians.
The get-together celebrated and remembered the prolific local musician and longtime Star-Exponent photographer who died a year ago unexpectedly at the height of COVID-19.
It was the first formal opportunity for a proper memorial, but it was also a rock concert.
“He was an indelible mark on this community,” said emcee Joe Lenig, one of Vala’s many friends in attendance. “As a band leader, a musical instructor and an award winning photo journalist for 30-some years.”
The outdoor music festival attracted well over 100 people in a time of semi-social distancing and a masked tasting room. It also raised more than $2,300 in local youth music scholarships through Culpeper County Parks & Recreation Dept., said musician Aubrey Driggers, one of the concert organizers.
Vala, who also spent several years working for Culpeper County Childcare, would have approved of the cause as well as the rock and roll music produced in his memory at the open air event.
“It’s been excellent,” said Bill Hughes, Usual Suspects guitarist. “Good donations, we auctioned off lessons and a guitar from Culpeper Music, gift certificates, all sold out.”
He noted his wife, Debbie, spent hours making a graphic photo collage display of pictures of Vince playing and singing since he was in high school until his death at age 57. In the barn, a TV showed a video over again of Vala performing as well as the many images he produced during his long newspaper career.
A candle burned at a barstool memorial with another image of the lost local known to many.
Concert attendees set up tents at a distance along the vineyard and as it started to rain later in the day a small, mask-less crowd moved into an expansive barn for foot tapping, dancing, singing, cartwheeling, drinking and eating. The rain did not get anyone down.
Kat Wilsey came from Bedford for the memorial concert. She knew Vala from his days playing at The Pier at the end of Davis Street, one his many local haunts.
“I can feel Vince is here—he loves this event and thinks it should continue,” Wilsey said.
Vala was remarkable for his ability to document humanity with a camera, she added: “One still shot could capture the entire essence of a scene.” His vocals filled the room.
Mountain Run Winery owner Dave Foster was thrilled with the concert turnout.
“We thought it would get rained out, but no didn’t stop them,” he said. “Vince had played here multiple times and wrote stories about us.” Vala’s close friend and fellow musician, Dave Gilmore, was their wedding deejay, Foster said. It hit hard—and was felt community-wide—when Gilmore also died recently, he said.
“These two guys were such central figures in the music scene,” the winery owner said. “Hopefully we can do it again next year … it brings people together—it’s one of those events that will really stick with us.”
The Usual Suspects concluded the evening without its usual lead vocalist—Vala. Hughes took on the role with support from band mates, Lee Goldsborough on bass, Evan Goldsborough on lead guitar and Nate Delesline III on drums.
“It’s really great to be here today, kind of an emotional day—we played with Vince all the time,” said Lee.
And now, thanks to the concert, local youth will be able to learn to play.
Tabitha Riley, parks & rec. programs & facilities supervisor, said they are very excited and grateful Driggers thought of their department to support with the donation.
Once the Board of Supervisors approves the contribution, the department will offer an eight-week series of free Beginning Guitar lessons for Culpeper County community youth ages 6-17. See details May 28 at CulpeperRecreation.com.
(540) 825-4315