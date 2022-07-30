National Night Out is Tuesday, Aug. 2, in Culpeper

Local law enforcement will join neighbors and first responders from coast to coast this Tuesday for National Night Out.

Culpeper Police Department will be celebrating the nationwide campaign Aug. 2 that unites law enforcement with communities in an effort to take back their neighborhoods from criminal activity, according to a release.

Town of Culpeper neighborhoods will be celebrating with a variety of block parties, cookouts, and visits from first responders.

In Belle Court, management will be combining National Night Out with Residents’ Appreciation Day, and celebrating in the open courtyard area. Food, drinks, and children’s activities will be provided by management. Kids ID will be offered as well as a demo of the Culpeper PD Drone team.

There will be visits from Fire, EMS, McGruff the Crime Dog, and Pegasus helicopter, pending availability at all of the events as well as the drone team.

Over in Culpeper Commons, management will be combining National Night Out with a fall-themed family night and cookout at 1301 Spring Meadow Ln.

In Highpoint, the HOA will be hosting a block party in the area of Blue Spruce Drive and Forsythia Dr. Food and drinks will be provided but residents are encouraged to bring additional food, drinks, and desserts to share.

In Kings Manor, residents will be gathering at the pavilion for an ice cream social meet and greet with sundae ingredients provided for children. In Lakeview, the HOA will be celebrating with snacks at a block party.

Magnolia Greens will have an ice cream social in the area of Standpipe Rd. and Snowbush Ct.

Mountain Brooke residents will be having a cookout block party in the cul-de-sac of Palomino Ct. Over at Pelhams Reach, residents are invited to gather at the pool house on Whitworth Drive for food and refreshments.

South East Street residents are invited to an ice-cream social at Fountain Hall, 609 S. East St, while South West Street residents are invited to a BBQ at a group member’s home.

Southridge residents are invited to a social gathering at the pool house. Food, drinks, and kids activities will be provided. In Willow Shade, residents are invited to a neighborhood picnic.

“Lights on Means Lights out for Crime” consists of all home leaving the porch light on for the evening, a symbol of National Night Out for lighting up the neighborhoods and preventing criminal activity.

Officers will also be out and about if residents would like to say hi and chat in: Belle Parc (MPO Yeiser), Cardinal View (Ofc. Parker), Depot District (MPO M. Grant), Dog Hill (Ofc. Rustick), Elizabeth Crossing (Ofc. Vallejos), Franklin Meadows (Sgt. Grant), Garr Avenue (Sgt. Last), Highview Ct (Ofc. Argueta), Madison Grove (MPO Campbell), The Meadows (Ofc. Sain), Picadilly Cir (MPO Satterfield), Stone Chase (MPO Haymaker), Westbrook (Ofc. Hays).

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in National Night Out from 5-8 p.m. on Aug. 2 at the Ole Country Store on U.S. Route 29 South of Town.

There will be static displays and demos from various local agencies and businesses on display for the community.