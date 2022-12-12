No bull: cowboys lasso escaped bovine in Orange doctor's office

Not all heroes wear capes, the saying goes. Apparently, they sometimes they wear chaps.

When, without warning, a bull burst through the automatic glass door at a doctor’s office just outside the town of Orange, there was no signal in the sky, nor did any costumed men fly down from above.

But there were a couple barking dogs and two chap-wearing, lasso-wielding cowboys who came running in right behind him to save the day.

One of those men, Timmy Lamb, is an Orange County native and professional wrangler who is also a seasoned veteran of Gordonsville’s annual rodeo events, roping and riding bulls and broncos for over a decade.

These days, he spends his days wrestling loose cattle with nothing but brains, brawn and a handful of ranch rope. He’s a freelance cowboy, working both for himself and coming in to help cattle companies and farmswho need his services.

Lamb said he and his fellow wrangler, Sam Crawford, had gotten the call from Knights Cattle about the escaped bovine that fateful Friday afternoon. So they packed up the tools of their trade and set out on horseback.

“We think he just jumped out the back of the trailer going down Route 15,” Lamb said. “It took us about 30 minutes or so to get there, and we spent about 10 minutes searching for him when we got there. We found him and the dogs went to try and circle him in, and he took off.”

The chase was fast but brief. They thought the dogs had cornered him when, unexpectedly, the jailbreaking bull turned towards the nearby building and charged in that direction.

Orange Family Physicians, a local general practitioner’s office with multiple doctors and a large and often busy lobby, was the unlucky building caught between the out-of-control bull and freedom. It’s likely that the bull thought the large glass automatic door was an open one.

“He just ran right through the glass door like it was nothing,” he said. “The dogs made it in first, and we were right behind and everyone was hollering and trying to get out of there.”

There are two ways to get the bull to move in this situation. First, you can try to herd him, which is just lightly scaring him from behind in the direction you want him to go. But if herding fails, then you have to rope them.

Fortunately, roping is taken so seriously by cowboys that it’s literally a sport, and it’s one Timmy’s played for a long time.

“Once he stopped in one of those back rooms and we got everyone out the way, we started trying to get him out,” Lamb said. “So, I got him and started pulling, but he took off again and he started dragging me down this hallway.

“There was doctor who had come out, and I asked where the door was, and he said we were heading for it, so I just let him keep getting closer, then once we were at the door, I got him in a headlock and we got him.”

The pictures made their way to the internet where, much like the bull, it found it’s legs and made it to an almost viral status. Ever the humble gentleman, Lamb was adamant that, despite him being the only one in the pictures, that he didn’t do it alone.

“Sam Crawford of Diamond C, he was out there, too. I don’t think I could have done it alone,” Lamb said. “Once I had him in the headlock, it was all over. He’s big but we’re fast and good at what we do.”

The young bull, who hasn’t been named, wasn’t hurt in the escape, and nor were any patients or staff of the clinic, or passersby who came in contact with him.