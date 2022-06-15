On your mark: Culpeper's 19th annual Piedmont Area Soapbox Derby is Saturday

The 19th annual Piedmont Area Soapbox Derby takes to the track this weekend in Culpeper County.

Opening ceremonies will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18 at Paul Bates Raceway, off of Sperryville Pike, just west of town.

“We’ll be racing all day,” said longtime race coordinator Frankie Gilmore, in between meetings Wednesday morning.

Competing in various stock, super stock, masters and super kids divisions will be 53 racers aged 8 to 21.

That’s more than double the racers from last year, the first race held post-pandemic, but down from the high years of over 100 participants, Gilmore said.

“We’re definitely moving back up,” she said. “I will say I am loving the manageable field and it’s much more hands-on past couple of years—back to basics.”

Soapbox derby spectators get in free and can set up chairs along the track. Bleachers are on their wish list, Gilmore said.

The pit area is closed to the public, asked to keep a safe distance.

It’s hard to tell when the races will exactly end, Gilmore said, sometime mid-afternoon for the awards ceremony. Saturday’s forecast is sunny with a high of 79, perfect derby weather.

Started in 2003 in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Brandy Station mainstay, Rosson & Troilo, the derby gained traction in years since—with a very important focus.

“We were going to do one and done,” said Gilmore, of starting the race with her brother, Tony Troilo, co-founder. “It’s the families,” she said of what motivates them to continue the event that requires family collaboration to design and build the gravity car racers.

“It is life skills, teaching the kids, project-based learning, they have to use their hands and put this car together with their families,” Gilmore said. “So strengthening that family bond is something I feel is really important in this day and age.”

She noted she was blessed to have a strong family, the Troilos, growing up in Brandy.

“We started this to give back, to do something for our community, and we realized this really affects the family base, strengthening that unit. That is our inspiration,” Gilmore said.

The future of soapbox derby in Culpeper is bright and the past storied with many racers going to compete at national headquarters in Akron, Ohio.

A STEM component adds to the program through its gravity racing team competition in the spring that involves the schools and various community youth groups.

Student-teacher teams work together in a project-based learning environment incorporating physics, geometry and concepts like force in motion.

Upcoming is another soapbox partnership through the up-and-coming Jewell Tone Center for the Arts on Main Street, marrying music and the arts with science and technology, engineering and math, a place where kids can learn about model airplanes, rocketry, soapbox derby and robotics.

The education-component of Piedmont Area Soapbox continues to blossom and so does its impact on local families.

