Oneness-Home Peace Run passing through Culpeper-area late afternoon

The Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run, an international torch relay at peacerun.org, is leaving Charlottesville and passing through the Culpeper-area later today.

Motorists should be aware of Peace Run teams at the town of Culpeper southern border along Orange Road in the late afternoon.

The Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run teams for this leg will pass through downtown, and onto Route 229 Rixeyville Road for the day’s end destination of Marshall in Fauquier County, more than 20 miles from the Town of Culpeper.

The Peace Run returned to the road this year after pausing due to COVID restrictions, kicking off in New York City on April 16.

Peace Run teams were in Washington, D.C. last week and spent the weekend in Charlottesville, participating in the Dogwood Festival parade Saturday and visiting a Montessori school Monday before heading to Culpeper via U.S. Route 29, through Greene and Madison.

The 117-mile trip to Charlottesville started in Bethesda, Md. Today's trip from Charlottesville to Marshall is 87 miles with teams staying overnight in Warrenton.

A modified overall route in the U.S. will include passing the Peace Torch along roads in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states, visits to Florida, San Diego, Seattle, Chicago, Indiana and Michigan.

Along the way the Peace Run team will visit schools and youth organizations to share their motto, ‘Peace Begins with Me!’

Runners are offering educational presentations that promote respect of others and the oneness of humanity, according to a Peace Run release.

For over 30 years the Peace Run has traversed over 160 nations on all seven continents as a symbol of humanity’s universal aspiration for a more peaceful world. Since the inaugural Run in 1987, more than 7-million people have participated.

Commendations have come from many world figures including Pope Francis, President Nelson Mandela, Queen Elizabeth II, Saint Mother Teresa, Muhammad Ali, state governors, city mayors and celebrities around the world.

In an effort to support the environment the Peace Run will plant and dedicate trees for peace in many of the cities along the route.

Other initiatives include offering Torch-Bearer Award to local citizens who have contributed to the well-being of their community.

Visionary Sri Chinmoy (1931-2007), an Indian spiritual leader, created the Peace Run to give citizens a dynamic way to express their own hopes and dreams for a more harmonious world, according to the release.

An athlete, philosopher, artist, musician and poet, Sri Chinmoy dedicated his life to inspiring people to find peace inside and established a meditation center in Queens, New York.

"Lasting peace must begin within the depths of the individual, and from there spread in ever-widening circles as a dynamic force for world change," he said.