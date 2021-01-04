Orange couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

Orange County couple Billy and Barbara Amos celebrated a very special Christmas this year as it was also their 70th wedding anniversary.

Fewer than 0.1 percent of married couples make it to the 70-year benchmark. Until recently, the U.S. Census Bureau kept track of marriage and divorce as part of the Current Population Survey and according to their 2009 report, just 6% of married couples reach their golden or 50th anniversary.

The percentage of those that reach any number past 50 declines rapidly and those that reach a platinum anniversary account for a tiny portion of the married population. The reason isn’t that spouses have finally had enough of each other but that most don’t live long enough to reach the benchmark.

Divorce is uncommon for couples that have spent 50 plus years together, but death of a spouse is common for couples in their 80s.

Debbie Flint, the Amos’ oldest daughter is impressed with the length and strength of her parent’s marriage.

“Nowadays we see marriages that only last a few years, divorce is common,” said Flint. “My parents have been married for 70 years, that’s a long time. They met here in Orange and have been here the whole time.”