Orange native battles cyber threats for U.S. Navy

FORT MEADE, Maryland—Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Dizmang, a native of Orange, Virginia, protects America from cyber threats as a member of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command.

Information technology advances at a staggering pace. Practically all major systems on ships, aircraft, submarines, and unmanned vehicles are networked to some degree.

This includes most combat, communications, engineering, and navigation systems. While connectivity provides the military with speed, agility, and precision, it also opens attack opportunities for adept cyber adversaries.

Dizmang attended Orange County High School and graduated in 2012. Today, he uses skills and values similar to those learned in Orange.

“Attending high school in Orange County, I learned the importance of perfecting your craft, being really good at what you do,” said Dizmang. "I learned this as a percussionist in the band. The lessons I learned there carried over into my career in the Navy because it's important to have a clear goal and then setting achievable steps to achieve that goal, putting in the work to accomplish what you set out to do."

Today, Dizmang plays a crucial role in defending against cyber threats in support of the command’s mission to collect, analyze and report on communication signals using computers, specialized computer-assisted equipment, and video display terminals.

According to Navy officials, networks are under continuous threats of attack by a broad array of state actors, terrorist organizations, ‘hacktivist’ groups, organized crime, and individual hackers. Motivations include personal gain, information theft, discrediting the United States, sabotage, political gain, denial or degradation of the Navy’s access to cyberspace.

“As leaders and experts in Information Warfare, our sailors and civilians are at the forefront of disrupting the ability of bad actors to execute their plans, which often degrade U.S. interests,” said Vice Admiral Ross Myers, commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command and U.S. 10th Fleet.

“Because of our workforce and their world class skills and dedication to service, today’s Navy has the agility, tactical skills, advanced technologies and innovative mindset to succeed. Alongside our sister services, Fleet Cyber Command is on the frontlines to thwart malicious efforts in cyberspace. We are engaged against adversaries, around the globe and around the clock—24/7/365.”

That’s why the work being done by Dizmang is so important. Serving in the Navy means he is part of a team taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“Our Navy is forward deployed and the contribution we make is hard to fathom, especially the work we do in cyber security,” said Dizmang.

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

“I'm proud of the training environment I developed, which provided a foundation to teach what was needed to complete the mission,” said Dizmang.

As he and other sailors continue to train and perform the missions they are tasked with, they take pride in serving their country.

“Serving in the Navy gives me purpose and offers a driving force for a lot of the decisions I made throughout my adult life,” added Dizmang.