Germanna at Locust Grove gets $250K to help parent students pay for child care

Low-income parents attending Germanna Community College’s campus in Locust Grove could be getting some help with childcare costs thanks to federal funding announced Thursday by U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine.

The Virginia Democrats announced $1.6 million in total grants for parents attending Norfolk State University, Tidewater Community College, Virginia State University and Germanna to access affordable child-care services on and off campus.

These funds, from the U.S. Department of Education, will make it easier for low-income parents pursuing post-secondary educations to finish their degrees or programs, according to Kaine and Warner.

“High-quality child care is expensive and difficult to find for many families,” the senators said in a statement. “We’re glad these institutions are receiving federal funding to help these parents access child care services on and off campus. This funding will allow more Virginia parents to complete their programs so they can continue to provide for their families.”

The funding will be distributed as follows: $370,997 for Norfolk State University; $667,883 for Tidewater Community College in Norfolk, $363,749 for Virginia State University in Petersburg, and $249,993 for Germanna Community College in Locust Grove.