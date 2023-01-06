Mario Perez new CEO of National Capital Area Boy Scouts

The National Capital Area Council Boy Scouts of America has announced Mario Perez as its new Scout Executive/CEO as of Jan. 1, replacing Craig Poland, who retired Dec. 31.

Since 2019, Perez served as Deputy Scout Executive/Chief Operating Officer of the Washington, D.C. area council that includes the Culpeper County Boy Scouts.

Previously, he served as the Scout Executive/CEO of the Yucca Council, Boy Scouts of America, serving nearly 5,000 youth and over 2,200 volunteers throughout West Texas and Southern New Mexico.

Over a 21-year career, Perez has served four BSA Councils and helped achieve objectives in development and implementation of programs for Scouts of all ranks, according to a release from the National Capital Area Council.

His aptitude to work with youth and adults from diverse backgrounds and socio-economic conditions (rural, urban, multi-cultural, corporate, military etc.) has helped in successful volunteer recruitment, youth membership growth, innovative fund-raising programs and creative youth program delivery.

Perez grew up in western Kansas, where his parents and three siblings reside. He is a graduate of West Texas A&M University and holds a bachelor’s in Business Administration.

“We are excited to have Mario Perez lead the National Capital Area Council,” said Jim Morgan, NCAC Council President in the release. “As Deputy Scout Executive, he has demonstrated his leadership ability during the last few years through the pandemic and its related challenges. I’m confident his proven skills coupled with his vision for the future will keep our Council at the forefront of the Scouting movement in this region and the entire nation.”

Over the next few years, Perez said his strategic goals will be to connect with partners to increase service to the community, establish new programs throughout the region and to lead implementation of a strategic plan to lay a foundation for the next 25 years of scouting in National Capital Area Council.

In 2022, the Council’s theme was “Adventure On.” Last year, Council Scouts performed more than 440,000 hours of service to the community, 1,263 Scouts attained the highest rank of Eagle, and 5,372 youth experienced the outdoors at one of our camps.

National Capital Area Council was organized in 1911 and is one of the oldest and with the largest youth membership in America, at just under 34,000 Scouts. The council spans the District of Columbia, Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties in Maryland; and in Virginia, Arlington, Fairfax, Prince William, Loudoun, Fauquier, Spotsylvania, Caroline, King George, Stafford and Culpeper counties as well as the cities of Alexandria, Falls Church, Fairfax, Manassas, Manassas Park and Fredericksburg; and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

See NCACBSA.org for more information.