Peace Run passes through downtown Culpeper

The Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run passed through Culpeper on Monday, starting in Charlottesville and ending in Marshall.

Peacerun.org, an international torch relay, returned to the road this year following a long COVID pause, kicking off in New York City on April 16.

Peace Run teams were in Washington, D.C. last week and spent the weekend in Charlottesville, participating in the Dogwood Festival parade Saturday and visiting a Montessori school Monday before heading to Culpeper via U.S. Route 29, through Greene and Madison. Monday’s trip was 87 miles with teams staying overnight in Warrenton.

A modified overall route over the next two months in the U.S. will include passing the Peace Torch along roads in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states, with visits to Florida, San Diego, Seattle, Chicago, Indiana and Michigan.

Along the way the Peace Run team will visit schools and youth organizations to share their motto, ‘Peace Begins with Me!’

Runners are offering educational presentations that promote respect of others and the oneness of humanity, according to a Peace Run release.

For over 30 years the Peace Run has traversed over 160 nations on all seven continents as a symbol of humanity’s universal aspiration for a more peaceful world. Since the inaugural Run in 1987, more than 7-million people have participated.

Visionary Sri Chinmoy (1931-2007), an Indian spiritual leader, created the Peace Run to give citizens a dynamic way to express their own hopes and dreams for a more harmonious world, according to a release.

“Lasting peace must begin within the depths of the individual, and from there spread in ever-widening circles as a dynamic force for world change,” he said.