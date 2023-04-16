popular top story editor's pick Culpeper Shelter Pets for week of April 16, 2023 Apr 16, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 4 Juno, female, Pitbull, 5 years old. Aubrey, female, Pitbull, 1 year old. Emily, female, domestic short hair, 6 months old. Nick, male, domestic long hair, 2 years old. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Culpeper Animal Shelter is at 10144 James Monroe Highway (U.S. 29), south of town. Call 540/547-4477.This week, these animals are available for adoption: 0 comments Tags Zoology Biology Education Zootechnics Sociology Get a dose of adorable in your inbox Receive local adoptable pets PLUS updates for pet lovers in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Culpeper Shelter Pets for week of April 9, 2023 The Culpeper Animal Shelter is at 10144 James Monroe Highway (U.S. 29), south of town. Call 540/547-4477. Virginia Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours The proud dog owner said she was surprised by the number of puppies born, expecting Namine would bear 13-14 pups. Forgotten Felines for week of April 2, 2023 Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-©(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and negative for feline … Culpeper Shelter Pets for week of April 2, 2023 The Culpeper Animal Shelter is at 10144 James Monroe Highway (U.S. 29), south of town. Call 540/547-4477. Forgotten Felines for week of March 19, 2023 Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-©(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and negative for feline … Watch Now: Related Video The 15 most affordable cities in the United States How drinking filtered coffee could increase your lifespan How drinking filtered coffee could increase your lifespan Homemade dog treat recipes for your canine companion Homemade dog treat recipes for your canine companion Improve your self-control with this straightforward technique Improve your self-control with this straightforward technique