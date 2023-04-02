Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-©(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. See available pets at PetStablished.

Here are this week’s felines:

Falcon and Snowman, males, DSH white and gray, 3 months old. Bonded brothers.

Royal, male, DLH white and brown tabby, 1 year old. Has special needs.

Cypress, male, DSH gray and brown large tabby, 2 years old.

Minka, female, DSH/Russian Blue mix, 2 years old. Very loving, must be only pet.