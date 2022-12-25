 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forgotten Felines for week of Dec. 25, 2022

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt, call 540-717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. See available pets at PetStablished.

Here are this week’s felines:

Natasha, female, Long Bobtail/DSH black, 2 years.

Duchess Penelope Pretty Whiskers, female, DLH, 3 years.

Rita, female, DSH black and white tuxedo, 6 months.

Oberon, male, DSH orange tabby, 6 months.

