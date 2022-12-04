Forgotten Felines for week of Dec. 4, 2022

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt, call 540-717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. See available pets at PetStablished.

Here are this week’s felines:

Pippin, male, DSH black, 4 months.

Samwise, male, DSH white and brown tabby, 4 months.

Merry, male, DSH black, 4 months.

Minka, female, Russian Blue mix (hypoallergenic), 2-3 years. Must be only cat, no dogs and no kids under 14 years old.

Henley, female, DSH torti, 3-4 months.

Harper, female, DSH torti, 3-4 months.

Bonded sisters, must be adopted together.

Snickerdoodle, male, DSH brown and white tabby, 2-3 months

Sprinkle, female, DSH spotted brown tabby, 2-3 months

Shortbread, female, DSH black and white, 2-3 months

Snickerdoodle and Shortbread are bonded and must be adopted together.