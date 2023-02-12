Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt, call 540-717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. See available pets at PetStablished.
Here are this week’s felines:
Samwise, male, DSH white and gray Agean tabby, 4 months old.
Cecily, female, DSH calico, 2 years old.
Whispurr, female, DLH Russian Blue mix, blind, 1 year old.
Bitsy, male, tabby, 1 year old.
Betsy, female, tabby, 1 year old.