Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt, call 540-717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. See available pets at PetStablished.
Here are this week’s felines:
Falcon and Snowman, males, DSH white and gray, 9 weeks old. Bonded pair.
Minka, female, DSH/Russian Blue mix, 3 years old.
Samwise, male, DSH white and gray Agean tabby, 6 months old.
Margo, female, DSH torti, 2 years old.