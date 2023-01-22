 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forgotten Felines for week of Jan. 22, 2023

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt, call 540-717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. See available pets at PetStablished.

Here are this week’s felines:

Minka, female, Russian Blue mix, 2 years old. Can’t be homed with other pets.

Oliver, male, DSH white, 7 years old.

Gracie, female, DSH black and white tuxedo, 2 years old.

Sequoia, Cedar and Spruce, DSH brown tabbies, 9 weeks old.

