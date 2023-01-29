Forgotten Felines for week of Jan. 29, 2023

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt, call 540-717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. See available pets at PetStablished.
Here are this week’s felines:
Minka, female, Russian Blue mix, 2 years old. Can’t be homed with other pets.
Oliver, male, DSH white, 7 years old.
Gracie, female, DSH black and white tuxedo, 2 years old.
Sequoia, Cedar and Spruce, DSH brown tabbies, 11 weeks old.