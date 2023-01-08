 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
popular editor's pick

Forgotten Felines for week of Jan. 8, 2023

  • 0

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt, call 540-717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. See available pets at PetStablished.

Come visit Forgotten Felines and meet our cats at the Culpeper PetSmart on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Here are this week’s felines:

Zora, female, DSH Tortico, 2 years old.

Oliver, male, DSH white, 7 years old.

Nick, male, DSH orange tabby, 2-3 years old.

People are also reading…

Buddy, male, DSH Russian Blue mix, 2 years old.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Social media use linked to brain changes in teens

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert