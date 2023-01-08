Forgotten Felines for week of Jan. 8, 2023

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt, call 540-717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. See available pets at PetStablished.
Come visit Forgotten Felines and meet our cats at the Culpeper PetSmart on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Here are this week’s felines:
Zora, female, DSH Tortico, 2 years old.
Oliver, male, DSH white, 7 years old.
Nick, male, DSH orange tabby, 2-3 years old.
Buddy, male, DSH Russian Blue mix, 2 years old.